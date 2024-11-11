Canon's customer feedback inspires firmware updates for 6 of its Cinema EOS cameras and pro camcorders

By
published

Canon adds a host of new features to its cinema cameras including Frame.io camera to cloud

Canon EOS R5 C
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has unveiled plans to update a selection of its EOS cinema cameras and pro camcorders after taking on board direct customer feedback.

These updates, issued to Canon's 'key models', will feature enhancements including compatibility with new lenses, increased output options, and connectivity to Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud ecosystem (in select cameras). Each of the new firmware updates will be released for free later this year in December 2024.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles