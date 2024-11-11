Canon's customer feedback inspires firmware updates for 6 of its Cinema EOS cameras and pro camcorders

Canon has unveiled plans to update a selection of its EOS cinema cameras and pro camcorders after taking on board direct customer feedback.

These updates, issued to Canon's 'key models', will feature enhancements including compatibility with new lenses, increased output options, and connectivity to Frame.io’s Camera to Cloud ecosystem (in select cameras). Each of the new firmware updates will be released for free later this year in December 2024.

Canon has provided a list of camera models receiving the updates and highlights of each note on the enhancements:

" EOS C400 Camera

• Adobe Frame.io Camera to Cloud in-camera activation and transmission of proxy files via wireless or wired Ethernet.

• 1.5x anamorphic de-squeeze display assist option.

• To maintain exposure, shutter and ISO/GAIN settings can be added when saving the output frame rate “pull-down” 60<->60 (30-24) fps to an assignable button.

• Adds 1920 x 1080P output option for MON OUT (Monitor out) and HDMI interfaces.

• Supports communications with the new RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z zoom lens and the RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM and RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM hybrid lenses.

EOS C80 Camera

• Adobe Frame.io Camera to Cloud in-camera activation and transmission of proxy files via wireless or wired Ethernet.

• Adds 1920 x 1080P output option for SDI OUT and HDMI interfaces.

• Supports communications with the new RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z zoom lens and the RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM and RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM hybrid lenses.

• Displays digital tele-converter icon when activated.

EOS C500 Mark II/ EOS C300 Mark III Cameras

• Option for camera output to mirror the camera’s LCD display

• Displays digital tele-converter icon when activated.

EOS C70 Camera

• Compatibility with the RF 17-120mm CINE-SERVO lens and the new RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z zoom lens and the RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM and RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM hybrid lenses.

• Option for camera output to mirror the camera’s LCD display.

• Displays digital tele-converter icon when activated.

EOS R5 C Camera

• Support for RF 17-120mm CINE-SERVO lens and compatibility with the RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z zoom lens and the RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM and RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM hybrid lenses.

• Option for camera output to mirror the camera’s LCD display.

• Displays digital tele-converter icon when activated.

• New subject tracking trigger.

• AF frame can be moved in the display by dragging or sliding to the desired location.

XF605 Camcorder

• Improved lens focus ring responsiveness.

• Improved headphone volume control.

• Displays digital tele-converter icon when activated.

• Option for camera output to mirror the camera’s LCD display."

(Image credit: Canon)

To coincide with this firmware update update, Version 1.2 of the Canon Multi-Camera Control App for iPhone and iPad will also be available from the App Store.

Once the firmware is released, it can be downloaded on the official Canon website by selecting the appropriate camera model product page.

