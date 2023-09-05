Canon sold 44% more cameras than Sony last year

By James Artaius
published

Latest data shows that Canon owns nearly half the camera market, with Sony taking 26% and Nikon just 12%

Nikkei Shimbun Inspection World Share data, as of September 2023
(Image credit: Nikkei Shimbun)

Canon is the undisputed king of the camera market, with an indomitable share of 46.5% – and it sold 43.9% more cameras than Sony, which sits in a distant second place with 26.1% market share.

That's according to the annual Inspection World Share data report from Nikkei Shimbun, a Japanese daily business paper (by way of Digital Camera Info), and to see that Canon owns almost half the camera market is a pretty incredible stat.

There is a caveat to this, of course, as Canon makes some of the best DSLRs in addition to the mirrorless cameras and compact cameras that Sony deals in. And as much as DSLR sales have crashed, Canon still sold 1.32 million of them – which eclipses the 1.25 million mirrorless cameras sold by Sony, according to the Industry Map report (shared by Digital Camera Life). 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Camera market share 2022 (updated September 2023)
ManufacturerUnits soldMarket share
Canon3.35 million46.5%
Sony1.88 million26.1%
Nikon840,00011.7%
Fujifilm420,0005.8%
Panasonic300,0004.2%
OM Digital250,0003.5%
Ricoh Imaging60,0000.8%

The advantage of selling DSLRs in addition to mirrorless and compact cameras wasn't nearly so helpful to Nikon, however, which sits in third place with an 11.7% share of the market.

Behind it are Fujifilm in fourth, with 5.8%, Panasonic in fifth with a 4.2% share, OM Digital (Olympus) in sixth with 3.5%, and Ricoh coming in seventh with just 0.8% of the market.

In other categories of note, Canon and Fujifilm respectively hold an 8.6% and 6.8% share of the lucrative medical imaging market, while Sony rules the CMOS sensor market with an iron fist at 88.1% – crushing its closest competition, Samsung, which holds a share of just 18.1%. 

With Sony seeing huge growth in (and consequently doubling down on) the vlogging camera sector in 2023, it will be interesting to see how that factors into the figures this time next year. 

(Image credit: Nikkei Shimbun)

You might be interested in seeing how the best Canon cameras compare to the best Sony cameras – and how all the major manufacturers stack up in the best mirrorless cameras overall. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

