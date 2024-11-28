Canon R6 Mark II DROPS to $1,899 this Black Friday with $500 saving

B&H has just slashed the price of the powerful full-frame EOS R6 Mark II mirrorless camera to $1,899, making it the best deal I've seen yet from the retailers, plus B&H is throwing in a Canon battery grip for the R5 Mark II for FREE to sweeten the deal.

Featuring a 24.2MP sensor, 40fps burst shooting, new autofocus tracking modes, and the ability to capture oversampled 6K video, this camera was introduced in November 2022 as the successor to the original EOS R6.

It offers Canon enthusiasts a more advanced full-frame mirrorless option with a host of impressive features, making it an excellent choice for those looking to upgrade from the aging EOS RP and EOS R or for anyone seeking one of the top hybrid mirrorless cameras available today.

The EOS R6 Mark II closely resembles the original EOS R6, but with some key improvements. The power switch has been moved from the left to the right shoulder, now below the rear exposure dial, and a dedicated stills/video switch replaces the old power switch, making one-handed operation easier for photographers.

The joystick design has also changed, losing the four notches found in the R5 and original R6 models. Internally, the resolution has increased from 20.1MP to 24.2MP, and the electronic shutter now offers 40fps continuous shooting with reduced rolling shutter distortion. A new RAW Burst Mode captures 30fps with a 0.5-second pre-shooting buffer, ideal for sports.

Autofocus has been enhanced to recognize more subjects, including horses, zebras, cars, motorcycles, aircraft, and trains. The R6 Mark II also improves video capabilities, offering 4K/60p using the full sensor width and 6K ProRes RAW output to select external recorders, with added focus breathing compensation.