Canon R100 mirrorless camera drops to just £439 in Amazon Spring Deal

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Grab this amazing ready-to-shoot Canon EOS R100 zoom kit bundle for £439

Canon EOS R100 deal
(Image credit: Canon)

If you're looking to upgrade from your clunky DSLR to a fancy new mirrorless camera this is one of the best camera deals we have seen this year. The Canon EOS R100 with the RF 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 kit lens is  now available for a bargain £439 at Amazon UK.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-55mm lens |was £669| now £439 Save £230 at Amazon

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0C65KGFTM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Canon EOS R100 + 18-55mm lens | was £669 | now £439
Save £230 at Amazon This is the best price we have seen to date on the new budget R-mount mirrorless camera from Canon. It may lack a touchscreen, but this is still a brilliant beginner buy for anyone wanting their first interchangeable lens camera. 

Price check:  <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2298&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wexphotovideo.com%2Fcanon-eos-r100-with-rf-s-18-45mm-lens-3105812" data-link-merchant="wexphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Wex Photo £599 | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=20850&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jessops.com%2Fp%2Fcanon%2Feos-r100-mirrorless-camera-with-rf-s-18-45mm-lens-204526" data-link-merchant="jessops.com"" data-link-merchant="wexphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Jessops £599

View Deal

Whether you're just starting out in photography or you're thinking of upgrading to the best mirrorless cameras on the market, the Canon EOS R100 at £439 is a hard deal to pass on.  We rated it as the best beginner Canon camera in our Canon buying guide.

DCW Editor and long-standing Canon owner James tested the R100 in our in-depth review. Its excellent still-image capabilities start with its APS-C-sized 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 processor, while also being able to capture 4K 24p cropped video recording and uncropped Full HD video recording.

The Canon EOS R100 also features Canon's famous Dual Pixel AF system which features 3,975 autofocus points covering 143 autofocus zones, making sure your images are also in focus and sharp from a single frame to its 6.5 frames-per-second continuous burst mode.

Amazon Spring Deals run until March 25.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

