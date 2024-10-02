Canon R100 mirrorless camera drops to just £410 ahead of Prime Day sale

If you're looking to upgrade from your clunky DSLR to a fancy new mirrorless camera this is one of the best camera deals we have seen this year. The Canon EOS R100 with the RF 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 kit lens is now available for a bargain £410 at Amazon UK - just days before the Prime Big Deal Days sale next week.

Whether you're just starting out in photography or you're thinking of upgrading to the best mirrorless cameras on the market, the Canon EOS R100 at £410 is a hard deal to pass on. We rated it as the best beginner camera for most people due to its value for money - and that was before this discount.

DCW Editor and long-standing Canon owner James tested the R100 in our in-depth review. Its excellent still-image capabilities start with its APS-C-sized 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor, DIGIC 8 processor, while also being able to capture 4K 24p cropped video recording and uncropped Full HD video recording.

The Canon EOS R100 also features Canon's famous Dual Pixel AF system which features 3,975 autofocus points covering 143 autofocus zones, making sure your images are also in focus and sharp from a single frame to its 6.5 frames-per-second continuous burst mode.

