Canon R100 mirrorless camera drops to just £410 ahead of Prime Day sale

By
published

Grab this amazing ready-to-shoot Canon EOS R100 zoom kit bundle for £410

Canon EOS R100 deal
(Image credit: Canon)

If you're looking to upgrade from your clunky DSLR to a fancy new mirrorless camera this is one of the best camera deals we have seen this year. The Canon EOS R100 with the RF 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 kit lens is  now available for a bargain £410 at Amazon UK - just days before the Prime Big Deal Days sale next week.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-55mm lens |was £669| now £410 Save £259 at Amazon

Canon EOS R100 + 18-55mm lens | was £669 | now £410
Save £259 at Amazon This is the best price we have seen to date on the new budget R-mount mirrorless camera from Canon. It may lack a touchscreen, but this is still a brilliant beginner buy for anyone wanting their first interchangeable lens camera. 

Price check:  John Lewis £459 | Park Cameras £569

View Deal

