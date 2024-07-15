Canon puts industry on notice, promises "lenses that no one can imagine yet"

By
published

A Canon exec is teasing "lenses with specifications that have never been seen before and that no one can imagine yet"

Rear view of a photographer holding the Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z lens attached to a Canon EOS R5
(Image credit: Canon)

The Canon RF lens mount has already delivered some unprecedented lenses, but apparently we ain't seen nothing yet; according to a Canon executive, the company is working on "lenses with specifications that have never been seen before and that no one can imagine yet". 

Bold words, but not without precedent. Ever since the format launched, the best Canon RF lenses have included prestige "halo" optics that were simply not possible on any other lens mount. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles