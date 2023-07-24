Canon promised us exciting new lens possibilities… is it about to deliver?

With the launch of the Canon EOS R – the company's first full-frame mirrorless camera and the start of its true mirrorless ambitions – Canon also brought us a brand new mount for a whole new series of lenses: the Canon RF mount. This was the biggest change for Canon in over 30 years, since it swapped from the FD to EF mount in 1987, introducing electrical contacts for a new wave of electro-mechanical photography.

With this new RF mount, Canon talked big about how the decreased flange distance and upgraded electrical contacts would unleash a wave of lens design that was never possible before. To crown this achievement, alongside the EOS R the manufacturer launched, the Canon 28-70mm f/2L USM lens – one of the most remarkable optics seen to date. Then Canon went a bit quiet.

This is not to say the manufacturer has dropped the ball with its lenses. In fact, it has released some of the best Canon RF lenses in recent years. However, none of its new optics has lived up to the original hype about the abilities of the RF mount (possibly with the exception of the very weird and very niche Canon Dual-Fisheye).

Canon RF 28-70mm f/2L USM (Image credit: Canon)

However, things might be about to change, with Canon Rumors getting reports that a new lens made to "complement" the RF 28-70mm f/2L USM is in the works over at Canon R&D. Not much else is currently known about the lens, including its focal range, but the site's sources place it for an early 2024 release.

What focal length the lens could be is anyone's guess, but with the suggestion that it would complement the 28-70mm lens, it would be an educated suggestion to say that the new lens might be a play on one of the other two lenses in the 'trinity' of professional lenses. These would usually be the RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM and the RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM lenses. But potentially Canon has found a way to knock these lenses' aperture down to f/2, or has some other twist up its sleeve in terms of focal length or size.

Whatever the new lens (or lenses) turns out to be, if it can capture some of what made the RF 28-70mm so exceptional then that is a very exciting prospect. Although if it costs around the same as that first lens, then it's one that sadly few of us will be able to get our hands on!

Follow along with the latest on Canon in our Canon rumors hub. You can also find out more about the best Canon cameras, the best Canon DSLR lenses, and the best Canon RF lenses in our guides.