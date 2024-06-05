Canon gets oversensitive with first ever TRIPLE-base ISO camera

Feeling sensitive? Check out Canon's world-first TRIPLE-base ISO camera sensor

In a first for the industry, Canon's latest camera – the Canon EOS C400 – features a newly developed image sensor with triple-base ISO. Yes, triple

Canon has leapfrogged the current dual-base ISO technology, which has become standard in many video-oriented cameras. This enables the C400 to shoot with a trio of native sensitivities – ISO800, ISO3200 and ISO12,800 – to offer an unprecedented spectrum of dynamic range. 

