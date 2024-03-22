Canon adds 12-bit Cinema RAW Light to C500 Mark II via firmware update

If you're a keen filmmaker using some of the best 8K and 6K cameras or the best cinema camera in the business, you might want to take note of the latest firmware Canon has introduced to the Canon EOS C500 Mark II.

In this latest firmware update, Canon has added 12-bit Cinema RAW Light formats: LT (Light), ST (Standard), and HQ (High Quality), which will expand workflow flexibility and offers additional post-production options.

(Image credit: Adam Duckworth/Digital Camera World)

Previously accessible only on the Canon EOS R5 C and Canon EOS C70, this highly sought-after feature empowers users to choose from a range of internal RAW recording data rates, allowing for either enhanced fidelity of sensor output or reduced file sizes, all while preserving the rich 12-bit color information.

Featuring a 5.9K full-frame sensor, internal RAW recording, interchangeable lens mount, and its highly adaptable modular design, the Canon EOS C500 Mark II is favored in television and cinematic productions for its exceptional image quality, extensive connectivity, and compact form factor.

(Image credit: Adam Duckworth/Digital Camera World)

Aron Randhawa, Senior Product Specialist at Canon Europe, emphasized the evolving nature of Cinema RAW Light and its superiority over heavily compressed formats, particularly for color grading and VFX workflows. The newly introduced scalable formats maintain their 12-bit depth even at higher frame rates, without chroma subsampling, enabling cinematographers to fully unleash the potential of their production cameras.

The new firmware will be availably at the end of March.