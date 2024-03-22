Canon adds 12-bit Cinema RAW Light to C500 Mark II via firmware update

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Canon beefs up the C500 Mark II with 12-bit RAW Light in light, standard, and high quality codecs

Canon C500 Mark II:
(Image credit: Adam Duckworth/Digital Camera World)

If you're a keen filmmaker using some of the best 8K and 6K cameras or the best cinema camera in the business, you might want to take note of the latest firmware Canon has introduced to the Canon EOS C500 Mark II.

In this latest firmware update, Canon has added 12-bit Cinema RAW Light formats: LT (Light), ST (Standard), and HQ (High Quality), which will expand workflow flexibility and offers additional post-production options. 

(Image credit: Adam Duckworth/Digital Camera World)

Previously accessible only on the Canon EOS R5 C and Canon EOS C70, this highly sought-after feature empowers users to choose from a range of internal RAW recording data rates, allowing for either enhanced fidelity of sensor output or reduced file sizes, all while preserving the rich 12-bit color information.

Featuring a 5.9K full-frame sensor, internal RAW recording, interchangeable lens mount, and its highly adaptable modular design, the Canon EOS C500 Mark II is favored in television and cinematic productions for its exceptional image quality, extensive connectivity, and compact form factor.

(Image credit: Adam Duckworth/Digital Camera World)

Aron Randhawa, Senior Product Specialist at Canon Europe, emphasized the evolving nature of Cinema RAW Light and its superiority over heavily compressed formats, particularly for color grading and VFX workflows. The newly introduced scalable formats maintain their 12-bit depth even at higher frame rates, without chroma subsampling, enabling cinematographers to fully unleash the potential of their production cameras.

The new firmware will be availably at the end of March.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

