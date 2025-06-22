Every frame is a goodbye: the bitter truth of photographing the people you love
These are the most important pictures you'll ever take, and it's why I never put my camera down
There’s a strange, quiet ache that comes with growing older. It creeps in softly, first in the absence of a familiar laugh at a family gathering, then in the gap on the end of a group photo where someone used to stand.
Over the years, I’ve watched people I love slowly fade away. Some were taken too soon, while others passed away by the natural order of life. And through it all, I’ve come to realise that photography, for me, has never been about perfection or portfolios. It’s about presence. It's about holding on.
I carry a camera almost everywhere now. Not because I’m chasing a shot, but because I know too well that life doesn’t warn you when it’s about to change.
One day, your dad’s leaning back in a garden chair, telling an old story, and the next, that voice becomes memory. I’ve learned that the small, unplanned frames – the candid laugh, the tilt of a head, the light falling just right on a moment you didn’t expect – can become your most precious possessions. They’re not just photographs; they’re echoes.
There’s something humbling about documenting your own life. About making a record, not of events, but of people. It’s not glamorous or curated. It’s not meant for likes or followers. It’s about the truth of time passing, of relationships evolving, of capturing the essence of a person before the world changes again. When someone you love is no longer around, and you don’t have a photo of them in that fleeting, forgotten moment, that’s a hollow space nothing can fill.
So now, at every family gathering, at every Sunday roast or quiet coffee, I make sure the camera comes out. Not in a way that intrudes or interrupts, but simply so that something remains.
A glance, a smile, a hug. I photograph my child with their grandparents because I know, one day, those images will tell stories they’re too young to understand now. And, one day, when I become part of the older generation, I hope they’ll look back and see the love we shared frozen in silver and light.
It’s a bitter pill to swallow – that we will all, eventually, lose the people we can’t imagine life without. But photographs offer something more than memory.
They offer proof. Proof that we lived, that we laughed, that we loved. They let us hold onto moments that time tries to take. And when grief dulls the details, the images remain sharp.
Photography, at its heart, isn’t about cameras or technique. It’s about people. It’s about making peace with the fact that every frame might be a goodbye – and taking the shot anyway.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
