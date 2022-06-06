Camera deal of the day: Save $250 on a Sirui 75mm f/1.8 1.33x anamorphic lens

By published

Make video cinematic with this amazing $250 off special on the Sirui 75mm f1/.8 1.33x anamorphic lens in Sony E-mount

Sirui 75mm f/1.8 1.33x Anamorphic
(Image credit: Sirui Imaging)

Take your productions to the next level and start producing cinematic-quality looking productions with your Sony E-mount camera and this anamorphic lens at Adorama, where you can now get the Sirui 75mm f/1.8 1.33X with a $250 discount (opens in new tab), that's an incredible deal!

(opens in new tab)

Sirui 75mm f/1.8 1.33X Anamorphic (Sony E)|was $899|now $649 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $250 Capture cinematic widescreen images with your Sony E-mount camera thanks to this 1.33x anamorphic lens that will provide a 2:4:1 image when de-squeezed. At this price it is a cinematic bargain!
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Get the widescreen cinematic 2:4:1 look used in most Hollywood productions with the Sirui 75mm f/1.8 1.33x anamorphic lens. This lens gives you a 33% increase in the horizontal field of view for that widescreen look that simply can't be beat.

This 75mm manual-focus lens is designed with a durable housing and features optics with protective lens coatings with 16 elements in 12 groups, a 13-blade iris, a minimum focus distance of 3.9', and a fast f/1.8 maximum aperture. It can also produce horizontal blue streaks with less stray light and has a soft, oval bokeh with a shallow depth of field, while maintaining a sharp focus. You can utilize 67mm filters on the front of the lens, and it features distance markings in both feet and meters.

With currently a $250 reducion in price the Sirui 75mm f/1.8 1.33x anamorphic is only $649, which is a steal for a lens that can produce that Hollywood look at a fraction of the cost, so what are you waiting for? - grab this deal now while you can! 

Read more:

Best anamorphic lens (opens in new tab)
Best cinema camera (opens in new tab)
Best Netflix-approved cameras (opens in new tab)
Best cine lenses (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles