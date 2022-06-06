Camera deal of the day: Save $250 on a Sirui 75mm f/1.8 1.33x anamorphic lens

Take your productions to the next level and start producing cinematic-quality looking productions with your Sony E-mount camera and this anamorphic lens at Adorama, where you can now get the Sirui 75mm f/1.8 1.33X with a $250 discount (opens in new tab), that's an incredible deal!

(opens in new tab) Sirui 75mm f/1.8 1.33X Anamorphic (Sony E)| was $899 |now $649 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $250 Capture cinematic widescreen images with your Sony E-mount camera thanks to this 1.33x anamorphic lens that will provide a 2:4:1 image when de-squeezed. At this price it is a cinematic bargain!

Get the widescreen cinematic 2:4:1 look used in most Hollywood productions with the Sirui 75mm f/1.8 1.33x anamorphic lens. This lens gives you a 33% increase in the horizontal field of view for that widescreen look that simply can't be beat.

This 75mm manual-focus lens is designed with a durable housing and features optics with protective lens coatings with 16 elements in 12 groups, a 13-blade iris, a minimum focus distance of 3.9', and a fast f/1.8 maximum aperture. It can also produce horizontal blue streaks with less stray light and has a soft, oval bokeh with a shallow depth of field, while maintaining a sharp focus. You can utilize 67mm filters on the front of the lens, and it features distance markings in both feet and meters.

With currently a $250 reducion in price the Sirui 75mm f/1.8 1.33x anamorphic is only $649, which is a steal for a lens that can produce that Hollywood look at a fraction of the cost, so what are you waiting for? - grab this deal now while you can!

