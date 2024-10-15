BREAKING: Canon will announce 3 new hybrid L lenses on October 30

Canon has just announced that it will add at least three new lenses to its range of hybrid L-series RF lenses on October 30 – and shared this teaser image, enticing us to guess what they are.

Okay, Canon – challenge accepted! I'll play your game… and I can already tell what one of them is.

In case you're unaware, this "hybrid" range was kicked off last year with the launch of the spectacular Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z, a lens previously thought impossible to achieve. That was followed in June by the Canon RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM, which is one of the finest 35mms ever made.

Essentially they fit between the company's photographic and cinema lenses, combining the performance of both with a dedicated aperture ring. In the company's own words:

"Canon’s hybrid lenses are a range of RF L-series primes and zooms designed for high performance stills and video capture. They are able to perform multiple roles and harness technology from Canon’s broadcast, cinema and existing RF lenses to make for a truly versatile range concept. They empower creatives with the flexibility needed to reach new levels of artistry and practicality in stills and video production."

Pushing the exposure and shadows sliders in Photoshop doesn't reveal too much detail… (Image credit: Canon)

So, what can we tell from the teaser image?

Well, it looks like we're getting one new zoom and a pair of primes. As you can see, I've cranked up the exposure on the teaser to see if it reveals any clues – when it comes to the primes, not so much.

A 50mm f/1.4 would be an obvious guess for one, since we already have superfast f/1.2 and f/1.8 versions, and it's previously been reported that a 24mm f/1.4 would be added to the hybrid lineup this year.

When it comes to the zoom lens, though, that sneaky bit of exposure cranking tells us that this is going to be a 70-200mm. Take a closer look:

… but if you look closely, it reveals enough to see the numbers "70-200" (Image credit: Canon)

Sure looks like it says "70-200mm" to me – and it would certainly make sense to add another trinity zoom to the mix.

This also jibes with reports from August when the 70-200mm hybrid was spotted at the Paris Olympics – and if you take a look at the photograph from Paris, it sure looks a lot like the silhouette of the lens pictured above.

So, those are my guesses: a 70-200mm f/2.8, a 24mm f/1.4 and a 50mm f/1.4. Thankfully, we only have to wait a couple of weeks – and a fair few pumpkin spice lattes – until all is revealed on October 30.

