BREAKING: Canon will announce 3 new hybrid L lenses on October 30

By
published

Canon has announced that it will unveil new hybrid L-series lenses on October 30 – and I know what one of them is…

A teaser image showing five Canon L-series hybrid lenses, darkly lit, with three in complete silhouette
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has just announced that it will add at least three new lenses to its range of hybrid L-series RF lenses on October 30 – and shared this teaser image, enticing us to guess what they are. 

Okay, Canon – challenge accepted! I'll play your game… and I can already tell what one of them is. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

