Best Panasonic camera deals this Cyber Monday

Of all the Black Friday camera deals we have seen so far, some of the most impressive have been the ones from Panasonic.

The Lumix range of mirrorless cameras splits into two different camps. There is the older G range, that uses an MFT sensor and Micro Four Thirds lenses. Then there is the full-frame S range, that uses L-mount lenses. And we have seen great discounts on both sets of cameras. These are some of our favorites that are on offer now as he head into Cyber Monday.

Panasonic Lumix G100 | was $799.99 | now $497.99

Save $302 at Amazon Get your vlog on in glorious 4K with this fantastic option from Panasonic. With a 12-32mm lens and 4K 24p or 30p video with L-log, and 5-axis image stabilization, while having easy smartphone file transfer, edit and upload - this camera is perfect for those wanting to start up vlogging, YouTube, or just recording their travels with a compact camera that packs a punch.

Panasonic Lumix S5 | was $1,797.99 | now $997.99

Save $800 at Amazon Take your filmmaking to the next level with the Panasonic Lumix S5 with its full-frame sensor offering 24.2MP stills. It’s capable of recording at 4K 10-bit with 14-plus stops of dynamic range, and can take high-res 96MP images, thanks to its High-Resolution Mode.

Panasonic Lumix S5 + 20-60mm + 50mm f/1.8 | was 2,695.96 | now $1,795.96

Save $900 at B&H This is an unreal twin-lens deal on the OG full-frame S5! The 24.2MP sensor can record 4K 4:2:2 10-bit 30p, 4:2:0 10-bit 60p or unlimited 4:2:0 8-bit 30p. This kit comes with the 20-60mm and a 50mm f/1.8 so you’re ready to start shooting.

Panasonic Lumix S5 & 20-60mm lens | was $2,099.99 | now $1,297.99

Save $802 at Amazon The Lumix S5 is Panasonic's most affordable full frame camera and packed with power for both video and stills – this deal even includes Panasonic’s terrific extra-wide 20-60mm kit lens.

Panasonic Lumix S1H | was $3,997.99 | now $2,799

Save $1,000 at Amazon With a serious nod to video, the S1H is able to capture a massive 6K video at 24fps, or 4:2:2 10-bit 4K video. However, if you still want to take stills, the S1H is able to capture 24.2MP photos. This is a real multi-media camera for creators.

Panasonic Lumix G9 | was $1,297 | now $897.99

Save $400 at Amazon The Lumix G9 is a powerful 20MP Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera for both stills and 4K video. A newer Mark II has just been launched - which explains the huge discount on this still more-than-capable MFT mirrorless camera.

Panasonic Lumix GH6 body | was $2,199.99 | now $1,697.99

Save $502 at Amazon On Panasonic's latest Micro Four Thirds you are able to capture 25.2-megapixel images, along with cine 4K and 4K 4:2:2 video recording. If video is your main focus, but you also like taking imaging, this is the perfect camera for you.

Panasonic Lumix BS1H | was $3,497.99 | now $2,497.99

Save $1,000 at B&H on this brilliant box style, which I loved when I reviewed it last year. With its full frame 5.9K sensor this is the best do-it-all camera on the market. Rig it up to a full rig or go streamline with just a lens handle and a monitor - $1,000 off is an insane deal!"

