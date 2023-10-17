Best Black Friday printer deals - the early discounts are here

Black Friday is still a few weeks ago, but if you're after a new printer, you don't need to wait for the big annual sales event to bag a cracking deal. We've already rounded up some of the best Black Friday printer deals available right now, from mini portable printers that you can take with you to print from your phone, right upto big desktop models that are capable of making exhibition quality photographic prints

So what are you waiting for? Read on to see our best early Black Friday printer deals!

Black Friday printer deals in the US

Canon PIXMA TR7020a All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer | was $159.99 |now $79

Save $80 A compact all-in-one printer that is perfect for fitting into a small space. With wireless connectivity and easy setup, you can start printing almost as soon as it's out of the box. A 2-way paper feeder means it can hold plain and photo paper at the same time for added versatility

HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer | was $699.99 |now $529

Save $170 Print, scan and copy with this professional, fast high-quality printer. Wireless connectivity means you can print from any device with ease making it perfect for small businesses

HP Color LaserJet Pro M182nw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer | was $429 |now $329

Save $100 A high-quality professional printer capable of printing up to 17 pages per minute. Features such as wireless connectivity, built-in security and the ability to print, scan and copy documents make it perfect for a small office team - especially at this price!

Canon SELPHY CP1500 compact photo printer | was $139.99 |now $99

Save $40 Launched in 2022, this is Canon's latest mini dye-sub printer - that creates 6x4in high-quality prints using an ink-free printing process. It's a fantastic mobile printing solution; it is mains-powered out of the box, but you get an opitional rechargeable battery for use on location. Available in black or white.

Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer | was $99.99 | now $97.99

Save $20 at Amazon This portable printer is a great phone accessory – allowing you to get instant prints of the shots you take on your mobile. You get 2 x 3-inch photos with peel and stick backing - ideal for scrapbooking or personalizing your possessions with memorable pictures.

Black Friday printer deals in the UK

Canon SELPHY Square QX10| Was £139.99 | Now £99.99

SAVE £40 The Canon SELPHY Square QX10 is one of the easiest and quickest ways to print small square photos directly from your phone for instantly sharing with friends and family, journaling, or displaying memories. You can print wirelessly using WiFi and the Canon app, and with Canon's Dye Sublimation Printing, you get rich and vibrant prints to treasure. Available in white or green at this price (other colors cost more).

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer | was £299.99 |now £234.99

Save £65 at Amazon A compact all-in-one printer that is perfect for home office use, with a built-in scanner that offers you the bonus of a desktop photocopier. Its EcoTank system means that it is more economical to use that many of its rivals

Epson Expression XP-55 A4 Printer | was £119 |now £89

Save £65 at Amazon A great budget photo printer that uses a six-tank ink system to give you great image quality. There's no scanner, but you get wifi connectivity and it can shoot up to nine colour pages per minute.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, and this year falls on Friday, November 24, 2023. This has become the major online sale each year, as many Americans have the day off, and use this for shopping. For many people it is often the last pay day before Christmas - so the day that they have the money for buying gifts. Cyber Monday falls on the following Monday, and this year is on November 27.