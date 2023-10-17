Best Black Friday printer deals - the early discounts are here

By Ben Andrews
published

Looking for a new printer? Here are the best Black Friday printer deals we've seen so far, with something for every budget

Black Friday printer deals
(Image credit: Future/Epson/Canon)
Jump to:

Black Friday is still a few weeks ago, but if you're after a new printer, you don't need to wait for the big annual sales event to bag a cracking deal. We've already rounded up some of the best Black Friday printer deals available right now, from mini portable printers that you can take with you to print from your phone, right upto big desktop models that are capable of making exhibition quality photographic prints

So what are you waiting for? Read on to see our best early Black Friday printer deals!

Black Friday printer deals in the US

Canon PIXMA TR7020a All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer |

Canon PIXMA TR7020a All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer | was $159.99|now $79
Save $80 A compact all-in-one printer that is perfect for fitting into a small space. With wireless connectivity and easy setup, you can start printing almost as soon as it's out of the box. A 2-way paper feeder means it can hold plain and photo paper at the same time for added versatility

View Deal
HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer |

HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdw Wireless Printer | was $699.99|now $529
Save $170 Print, scan and copy with this professional, fast high-quality printer. Wireless connectivity means you can print from any device with ease making it perfect for small businesses

View Deal
HP Color LaserJet Pro M182nw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer

HP Color LaserJet Pro M182nw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer | was $429|now $329
Save $100 A high-quality professional printer capable of printing up to 17 pages per minute. Features such as wireless connectivity, built-in security and the ability to print, scan and copy documents make it perfect for a small office team - especially at this price!

View Deal
Canon SELPHY CP1500 compact photo printer |

Canon SELPHY CP1500 compact photo printer | was $139.99|now $99
Save $40 Launched in 2022, this is Canon's latest mini dye-sub printer - that creates 6x4in high-quality prints using an ink-free printing process. It's a fantastic mobile printing solution; it is mains-powered out of the box, but you get an opitional rechargeable battery for use on location. Available in black or white.

View Deal
Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer

Canon IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer | was $99.99 | now $97.99
Save $20 at Amazon This portable printer is a great phone accessory – allowing you to get instant prints of the shots you take on your mobile. You get 2 x 3-inch photos with peel and stick backing - ideal for scrapbooking or personalizing your possessions with memorable pictures.

View Deal

Black Friday printer deals in the UK

Canon SELPHY Square QX10

Canon SELPHY Square QX10| Was £139.99 | Now £99.99
SAVE £40 The Canon SELPHY Square QX10 is one of the easiest and quickest ways to print small square photos directly from your phone for instantly sharing with friends and family, journaling, or displaying memories. You can print wirelessly using WiFi and the Canon app, and with Canon's Dye Sublimation Printing, you get rich and vibrant prints to treasure. Available in white or green at this price (other colors cost more).

View Deal
Epson EcoTank ET-2850 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer |

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer | was £299.99|now £234.99
Save £65 at Amazon A compact all-in-one printer that is perfect for home office use, with a built-in scanner that offers you the bonus of a desktop photocopier. Its EcoTank system means that it is more economical to use that many of its rivals

View Deal
Epson Expression XP-55 A4 Printer |

Epson Expression XP-55 A4 Printer | was £119|now £89
Save £65 at Amazon A great budget photo printer that uses a six-tank ink system to give you great image quality. There's no scanner, but you get wifi connectivity and it can shoot up to nine colour pages per minute.

View Deal

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, and this year falls on Friday, November 242023. This has become the major online sale each year, as many Americans have the day off, and use this for shopping. For many people it is often the last pay day before Christmas - so the day that they have the money for buying gifts. Cyber Monday falls on the following Monday, and this year is on November 27.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles