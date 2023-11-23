B&H takes up to $250 off Apple's brand-new M3 laptops

Apple's M3 range of laptops might have only just come out, but if like me you were already salivating at the thought of one of Apple's latest, then your luck is in as B&H has $200 off select models in Apple's lineup!

When I tested Apple's M2-powered laptops I declared that they were the best photo-editing laptops, and while I am yet to put the M3 laptops through their paces, on my first impressions using the new laptops, the bar appears to be raised even further!

If you want the full $200 off, then the configurations on offer are quite specific, although do cover the bases from powerful to super-powered, with an option from both the M3 Pro and M3 Max discounted and in both the 14-in and 16-in sizes.

MacBook Pro 14-in (M3 Pro, 2023) | was $1,999 | now $1,799

SAVE $200 at B&H Apple's base-level M3 Pro equipped MacBook Pro is a great place for any editor to start, raising the bar on last year's model with immense power for editing and productivity, and now in the option of the awesome-looking Space Black. Spec: Apple 14-inch, M3 Pro 11-core, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 14-core GPU

MacBook Pro 14-in (M3 Max, 2023) | was $3,199 | now $2,999

SAVE $200 at B&H If you want one of the most powerful compact laptops that money can buy, then the combination of Apple's M3 Max chip inside its 14-inch MacBook Pro is a game changer. Capable of editing even the most complex multi-layered images or multiple video streams all in a device that slips into a rucksack. Spec: Apple 14-inch, M3 Max 14-core, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and 30-core GPU

MacBook Pro 16-in (M3 Pro, 2023) | was $2,899 | now $2,649

SAVE $250 at B&H If you like a bigger laptop for editing, then the 16-inch MacBook Pro manages to cram a larger screen into a more compact body with small bezels and the now infamous notch making this a portable powerhouse for editing on the go. Spec: Apple 16-inch, M3 Max 12-core, 36GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 18-core GPU

These new M3 laptops are not the cheapest options available on Black Friday, and anyone reading this who is looking for more of a bargain might want to consider some older models of Apple's premium computers. We have our big roundup of the best Black Friday Apple deals we can find over the week-long event with lots of alternative models, that hopefully should have something for everyone!

We also have already seen some great Black Friday camera deals on mirrorless cameras and lenses, for any budding editors out there looking to pick up a new camera at a bargain price!

Read more: check out the best MacBooks for photo editing or the best iMac for photo and video editing.