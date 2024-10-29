Attend a 'Night of Photojournalism' in Paris - a free event next month

CatchLight, Fondation Carmignac, and Dysturb present the Night of Journalism in Paris next month on November 9, 2024 as part of the PhotoSaintGermain Festival.

These three leading photojournalism organizations share a commitment to harnessing the power of visuals to challenge stereotypes, highlight human rights violations and social issues – and encourage engagement with difficult topics.

Admission is free with RSVP , and tickets are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will bring together over 100 photographers, journalists, photo editors, visual organizations, creative collectives, and digital content creators as well as members of the public for a night of incredible photography, panel discussions, as well as the launch and opening reception of the CatchLight Global Fellowship Program.

CatchLight will award three people with $30,000, making them Global Fellows, in order to help them develop their careers, and tell the important stories. Applications will be open between November 9 and December 14, and entry is free and open to all visual storytellers.

The conversations and photographs on display at the Night of Journalism organized around four themes: State of the Union, Women, Place, and Winning.

Highlights from the photo series at the event include Beyond the Frontline: Civilian Perspectives in Ukraine and Palestine, a project from Anastasia Taylor-Lind, 2024 CatchLight Global Fellow, and Tanya Habjouqa.

Their conversation explores long-form storytelling, the importance of listening to local voices of civilians in war zones, disrupting stereotypes, and how their years-long projects document moments of resilience and normalcy in heavily photographed conflict regions.

Also No Woman’s Land: An Intimate Look into the Battle for Women’s Rights in Afghanistan from Kiana Hayeri and Mélissa Cornet, laureates of the 14th Carmignac Photojournalism Award Presented by Fondation Carmignac.

Over six months, Hayeri and Cornet traveled through seven provinces documenting the effects of Taliban rule on women and girls, capturing stories of those denied basic rights, including access to education, work, and public spaces.

French and English translations will be available, and a pop up bar and café will work as a networking hub to connect with peers and leaders in photography and visual storytelling.

