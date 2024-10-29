Attend a 'Night of Photojournalism' in Paris - a free event next month

A featured event with PhotoSaintGermain festival, the event will highlight the work of over 100 creative storytellers

© Kiana Hayeri for Fondation Carmignac
(Image credit: © Kiana Hayeri for Fondation Carmignac)

CatchLight, Fondation Carmignac, and Dysturb present the Night of Journalism in Paris next month on November 9, 2024 as part of the PhotoSaintGermain Festival.

These three leading photojournalism organizations share a commitment to harnessing the power of visuals to challenge stereotypes, highlight human rights violations and social issues – and encourage engagement with difficult topics.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

