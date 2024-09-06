The Carmignac Photojournalism Award 14th Edition – 'No Woman's Land – An Intimate Look into the Battle for Women's Rights in Afghanistan'

By
published

The winning project documented the experiences of woman living under the Taliban since they retook power in 2021

© Kiana Hayeri for Fondation Carmignac
Jalal Abad, Nangarhar, Afghanistan, February 12, 2024. A family, recently deported out of Pakistan has temporarily settled in suburban neighbourhood of Jalal Abad in eastern Afghanistan. Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have been forced out of Pakistan following the ongoing crackdown on illegal foreigners, some of which after decades of living in Pakistan. Women and girls are the most affected by the consequences of forced displacement, with for example high rates of child marriage (Image credit: © Kiana Hayeri for Fondation Carmignac)

The Carmignac Photojournalism Award has released the winner of its 14th edition entitled 'No Woman’s Land – An Intimate Look Into the Battle for Women’s Rights in Afghanistan.

This year’s focus is on the condition of women and girls in Afghanistan following the return of the Taliban to power in August 2021. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles