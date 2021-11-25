Atomos Ninja V update brings ProRes RAW to the Canon EOS R5 and others

Atomos has launched the latest AtomOS firmware update, version 10.71, for Ninja V and Ninja V+ monitor-recording devices, with the headline feature being the addition of Apple ProRes RAW to a number of cameras.

This latest update brings the ProRes RAW format to the Canon EOS R5, Panasonic Lumix BS1H, as well as legacy Sony FS cameras – the FS5, FS5 Mark II, FS700 and FS700r (although it's worth noting that the FS5 and FS700 require the purchase of a paid RAW upgrade from Sony).

The firmware also introduces new updates to the AtomX Cast, a modular expansion and companion to the Ninja V and V+ models that transform the devices into multi-input switchers. This combination becomes what is described as a Ninja Cast, meaning the devices will not require a computer and become a standalone unit.

The update adds compatibility with the Ninja V+, along with picture overlays, Picture-in-Picture (PiP) recording, black / white color transitions, support for interlaced inputs and a number of miscellaneous bug fixes.

We already rank the Atomos Ninja V as the best on-camera monitor for external video recording – and the Ninja V+ is absolutely essential for Canon EOS R5 shooters who want to capture in 8K, as it facilitates 8K recording with no overheating.

Atomos has been historically generous with firmware updates, and states that it is on a quest to put the ProRes RAW format to the hands of even more filmmakers, creating a new level of performance via the Ninja V+ Pro Kit, and versatility for fast turnaround of live productions when paired with the AtomX Cast.

The AtomOS 10.71 firmware can be downloaded here.

