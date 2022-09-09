Apple iPhone 14 models all get 6GB RAM

Although Apple never advertises the amount of RAM in iPhones, in the past few years one of the ways in which the Silicon Valley giant has Apple differentiated Pro and non-Pro iPhones was RAM capacity – not anymore.

Thanks to MacRumors (opens in new tab), we know that all four iPhone 14 models (opens in new tab) – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – are equipped with 6GB of RAM. They're sure to become the best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab).

Looking at the latest Xcode 14 beta, MacRumors found files showing that the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all equipped with 6GB of RAM. This is a fresh approach for this year as the iPhone 12 (opens in new tab) and 12 mini (opens in new tab) both had 4GB RAM while the iPhone 12 Pro (opens in new tab) and 12 Pro Max both had 6GB RAM and last year’s iPhone 13 family mirrored this with the iPhone 13 and 13 mini both having 4GB and this increased to 6GB for the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

RAM speed

According to leaks prior to this week’s iPhone 14 launch, the iPhone 14 Pro models are said to feature a faster type of RAM (opens in new tab) called LPDDR5, rather than the LPDDR4X RAM for the standard iPhone 14 models. Frustratingly, the Xcode files only confirm the amount of RAM in each model – we will have to wait for a full phone review/teardown to discover the type(s) of RAM used. Perhaps the difference in the type of RAM is now the Pro/non-Pro distinguisher.

Storage-wise, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max both offer the option of a massive 1TB of storage. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus offer up to 512GB.

iPhone 14 pre-orders are now open

All models in the iPhone 14 family are available to pre-order now (opens in new tab). The new flagship smartphones will launch on Friday, September 16, with the exception of the 14 Plus model, which will be available from October 7.

Check out our phone rumors (opens in new tab) hub to keep up to date with all the latest smartphone speculation and camera phone (opens in new tab) queries.