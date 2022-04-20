Annie Leibovitz uses Fujifilm GFX 100S for Rihanna's Vogue pregnancy shoot

Annie Leibovitz has been spotted shooting with a Fujifilm GFX 100S in a latest behind the scenes video posted by Vogue, during her cover shoot with heavily pregnant music artist Rihanna.

Leibovitz is no stranger to the APS-C Fujifilm X system, having used the Fujifilm X-100 series in previous years, but for this shoot she's gone up to the company's medium format cameras with the 100MP Fujifilm GFX 100S.

if you aren't already familiar with Leibovitz's work, where have you been? Annie is one of the best photographers ever, and a true industry legend. Her years of knowledge and experience show in the below video from Vogue, where she can be seen in her element shooting the cover feature of Rihanna.

The iconic singer, actress, designer and businesswoman is known for being a very headstrong and authentic woman, a role model to girls everywhere. So it seems fitting that she's been photographed by another influential female in her own industry, during a personal and intense time of being pregnant with her first child in the third trimester.

Pregnancy photoshoots are gaining popularity in recent years, with many more women feeling confident enough to embrace the bump and the delicate side of being pregnant. Collaborating with a photographer as renowned as Leibovitz is sure to result in beautiful fine art portraiture, her specialty, having previously shot with a pregnant Demi Moore in 1991 for the cover of Vanity Fair.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” Rihanna tells Vogue. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

The larger sensor of the GFX systems allow for better control over depth of field, making them great for portraiture and subject separation to create creamy bokeh backgrounds. The ultra-high resolution of the GFX 100S sensor is designed for optimal light capture, for superb 102 million-pixel quality images, it's no wonder Leibovitz has opted for this model.

The shoot took place in a suite at The Ritz, with Rihanna leaning on a Paris balcony draped in a floor-length white coat, bump center stage, and several other elegant outfits and poses that delicately frame and flatter her pregnant figure.

During the video Rhianna speaks of her excitement to become both a teacher and a student, expressing that when born, her child will teach her more than she could ever teach them, and she's on board for the journey with excitement to see who they become. To see Leibovitz's final images, check out the Vogue cover and full interview with Rihanna on its website.

