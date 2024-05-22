Annie Leibovitz spotted using Sony on Louis Vuitton shoot in the Dolomites with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Famous for shooting, well everyone, Annie Leibovitz is also famous for not favoring a specific camera or brand.

This is why whenever she is spotted using a camera, eagle-eyed viewers are quick to find out what it is.

While shooting a recent campaign for Louis Vuitton with tennis champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, in the Dolomite Mountains in Italy, she was seen using a Sony camera, however, the logo was covered by what appears to be a piece of tape.

Sony Alpha Rumors shared what appear to be two images from behind the scenes on their website, with the explanation:

“A reader sent me anonymously those two images of Annie Leibovitz['s] latest work.”

Annie Leibovitz using a Sony on a recent shoot with Louis Vuitton (Image credit: Louis Vuitton / Sony Alpha Rumors)

Leibovitz has been known to switch between various different brands of cameras previously including:

Mamiya RZ67

Hasselblad 500 C/M

Hasselblad H5D

Minolta SRT - 101

Nikon D810

Fuji 6×9 medium format camera

Canon 5D Mark II

The campaign is the latest in the Louis Vuitton core values series, which was first landed 17 years ago by Antoine Arnault and Pietro Beccari to celebrate the “timeless principles” that define Louis Vuitton,” according to the fashion brand.

Leibovitz is one of the most sought-after and highly regarded portrait photographers alive today, and is responsible for some of the most iconic celebrity images including that of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Queen Elizabeth II, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

While working for Rolling Stone in the 1970s, Leibovitz defined their look with her intimate portraits of musicians such as Mick Jagger, Bob Marley, and Bob Dylan.

Annie Leibovitz is seen during her intake ceremony into the Académie des Beaux-Arts on March 20, 2024 in Paris, France. The American photographer Annie Leibovitz is installed as a foreign associate member of the Académie des Beaux-Arts by her colleague Sebastiao Salgado, member of the photography section. (Image credit: Pierre Suu/ Getty Images)

Known for her raw and authentic photographs, in March earlier this year Liebovitz was inducted into the L’Académie des Beaux-arts, where she took the opportunity to address the use of artificial intelligence in photography.

"That doesn't worry me at all", she said of AI in response to the Agence France-Presse (AFP), "With each technological progress, there are hesitations and concerns. You just have to take the plunge and learn how to use it."

When asked her thoughts on AI-altered images she said, “Photography itself is not really real… I like to use Photoshop. I use all the tools available. Even deciding how to frame a shot implies 'editing and control' on some level."

