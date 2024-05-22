Annie Leibovitz spotted using Sony on Louis Vuitton shoot in the Dolomites with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

By
published

The iconic photographer appeared, however, to have stuck something on the camera concealing the brand

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on location in the Dolomites with Annie Leibovitz for Louis Vuitton
(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Famous for shooting, well everyone, Annie Leibovitz is also famous for not favoring a specific camera or brand.

This is why whenever she is spotted using a camera, eagle-eyed viewers are quick to find out what it is.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles