Annie Leibovitz teams up with IKEA to photograph authentic home life

Annie Leibovitz and Paris Fashion Week are a natural match… but IKEA? Well, all three will collide in an exhibition taking place at the end of the month.

The exhibition will feature a series of portraits taken by Annie Leibovitz and be shown during a four-day festival called IKEA+ that will take place from February 29 - March 03 at 28 Rue de Lappe, in the French capital.

The work was created in response to data collected in IKEA's Life at Home Report, which found that "48% of people globally do not feel that their life at home is represented in the media." In response, IKEA created its first artist-in-residence program, collaborating with Leibovitz to inspire change and showcase authenticity.

Yusuke Onimaru (Image credit: Annie Leibovitz)

Over 37,000 people across 38 countries took part in the survey, providing insight into how people view their homes and what their definition of home means to them. People's relationships with their homes have changed dramatically over the past five years, due to everything from the pandemic to current economic climates. "The media often depicts homes that society deems 'ideal', but this doesn’t resonate with many of us," says the report.

IKEA believes that "everyone deserves to be seen", which is why it enlisted Annie Leibovitz to create the This Life at Home series of portraits. The renowned photographer's journey through the project focused on representing authentic everyday life in various households, from different cultures and locations, capturing their stories and connection to home.

Far removed from Leibovitz's celebrity work, there were no sets or stylists – "just real people and real lives". The new portraits are more akin to her early work, in combination with her world-recognized and developed style. This is my favorite way to see people photographed, as authenticity has a way of connecting deeply with the viewer, enabling the message to be stronger.

Leibovitz photographed 25 homes across 7 countries to create 25 images that will go on display at IKEA+. One of the images was taken of Yusuke Onimaru, taken in his home studio in Japan. "The studio is not a comfortable space, but rather a place of tension," says Onimaru. "It is where I feel like I'm on a stage. When I enter, I must go deeper to bring out everything in me."

Maria Arrechea (Image credit: Annie Leibovitz)

Another image was taken of Maria Arrechea, at her home in Germany, showcasing differences in what we universally call a home. "I don’t have a problem with somebody else living in my room," Arrechea says on the current cost of living crisis. "There are so many people in the world looking for a place to stay so it feels good to help. And I also know what it means to be looking for a home."

In addition to This Life at Home, the IKEA+ exhibition will showcase the work of six aspiring photographers who received mentorship under Leibovitz during her residency. The four-day IKEA+ festival will be a must-attend event with a celebration of world-known artists with local pioneers in music, art, and design.

Annie Leibovitz is a master at her craft, and having such an important story told by a photographer that carries as much weight as she does will certainly bring eyes to the overall message of representation. You can find out more about IKEA+ at the brand's French website.

(Image credit: IKEA)

