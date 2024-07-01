Amazon Prime Day 2024: the best early binoculars deals on Amazon right now

It's official: Amazon Prime Day is taking place on July 16-17. But we're already excited because there are some excellent deals on binoculars at Amazon that are too good to ignore even before the big day.

The great thing about shopping now is that you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the current discounts – which might not be the case when Prime Day arrives because, as the name suggests, the sale primarily caters to Amazon's paying members.

However, having a Prime subscription (which costs just $9.99 a month / £8.99 a month, not only gives you access to free expedited shipping but also additional perks like exclusive discount codes and coupons. You can sign up using the buttons below to get a 30-day free trial if you haven't been a member before.

US Binoculars deals

Nikon ProStaff P3 8X32 | was $139.95 | now $116.95

SAVE $23 at Amazon US Built in a compact package for its magnification, these binos are perfect for carrying around every day to view all your wildlife observations.

Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 10x42 | was $229.99 | now $124.70

SAVE $105.29 at Amazon US For those looking for a solid pair of binos to tackle the most rugged weather and terrain, these are perfect!

Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 | was $129.95 | now $92.65

SAVE $37.30 at Amazon US If you love stargazing or viewing observations from far-reaching views, these are the perfect binos to view the stars or look out for endangered species.

UK Binoculars deals

Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 | was $139.99 | now $99.99

SAVE £40 at Amazon UK If you love stargazing or viewing observations from far-reaching views these are the perfect binos to view the stars or look out for endangered species.

Canon 8x20 IS | was £529.99 | now £479

SAVE $50.99 at Amazon UK These are the lightest of Canon's image-stabilized binos on the market, offering shake-free observations for all wildlife and sports.

Nikon ProStaff P3 8X30 | was £169 | now £89

SAVE $80 at Amazon UK Set in a compact package for its magnification, these binos are perfect for carrying around every day to view all your wildlife observations.

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Key information

The official start date of this year's Prime Day sale is scheduled for July 16-17 2024. However, some deals are already live!

This 48-hour extravaganza will feature significant discounts on a wide range of photographic equipment, including cameras, lenses, tripods, and filters. Additionally, you’ll find some of the top laptops, camera phones, and tablets on sale too.

How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day

Despite the name, most of the deals offered during Amazon Prime Day are open to everyone, but if you really want to make the most of it and maximise your savings, it's best to be a Prime member. There are several offers that are only available to subscribers, so signing up means you won't miss out on the really juicy bargains.

However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales festivities. Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial closer to the sale in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Day is over.

If you do sign up now, you'll also be able to take advantage of the other free perks that come with a Prime subscription, namely full access to Prime Video, Prime Reading (a 'lite' version of Kindle Unlimited) and Prime Gaming (another version of Twitch). Plus, of course, the free-and-fast shipping promise is there for all eligible products.

When can you get the best deals on cameras? The best time to buy a new camera or lens would be during massive sales such as Prime Day or Black Friday. The discounts are definitely a lot better during these times. While Prime Day only gets you offers on products sold on Amazon, Black Friday is when pretty much every specialist camera retailer will offer discounts and the competition to offer the best prices will be high. That said, Amazon typically has the best prices on the cameras and lenses it stocks, even outside of sales events. So do keep an eye on prices on the retail giant's site.

How to find the best binocular deals during Prime Day

If you're shopping for a new kit – whether it's your first pair of binoculars, a gift for someone or an upgrade – it helps to keep a few things in mind when shopping during Prime Day.

1. Try and sign up for a free Amazon Prime subscription



This should give you full access to the sale, including Prime-exclusive offers. You can cancel at any time.

2. Figure out what you want to buy beforehand



Shopping fany major sale can be overwhelming. So knowing exactly what you're after can save you both time and money. Take the time to do some research on price histories of the items you would like to buy. While camera prices don't necessarily fluctuate too much, it's still good to know whether a deal is worth your hard-earned money – after all, we don't upgrade our cameras as often as we do our phones, so the investment is best made with some thought.

3. Be flexible on what you want



Sometimes the specific model you want may not be discounted, but if you aren't faithful to a specific brand, you might get a better offer on binocualrs from a different brand – one with similar specs. We also admit that this is easier for people looking for their first pair of binos and not already tied down with a specific system.

4. Create a wish list



Once you've narrowed down what you're after, you can save them in a wish list on Amazon. This will also show you price fluctuations (if any) in the lead up to the sale and makes it really super quick and easy to then move the item to your shopping cart directly from there.

5. Check back through the event



We've noticed in the past that Amazon's prices change through the duration of the sale. Sometimes binoculars will be cheaper on day two of the sale. So while it might be worthwhile picking something up as soon as the offer has gone live on the shopping site (particularly if stock is limited), it could pay to wait too. If the stock hasn't run out, then you could save yourself a few more dollars.

6. Stick with us



Not to toot our own horn, but if you're willing to get some help, we'll be on hand to scour Amazon Australia for the best deals on photography gear. We won't list them all, but we will hand-pick what might be the best options across the different categories of gear. This could make it quick and easy for you to find a specific deal rather than spend hours going through the shopping site to find a particular option.