Amazon Prime Day 2024: the best early binoculars deals on Amazon right now

While Amazon Prime Day isn't until July 16-17, you can already find great deals on popular binoculars

It's official: Amazon Prime Day is taking place on July 16-17. But we're already excited because there are some excellent deals on binoculars at Amazon that are too good to ignore even before the big day.

The great thing about shopping now is that you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the current discounts – which might not be the case when Prime Day arrives because, as the name suggests, the sale primarily caters to Amazon's paying members. 

Canon 18x50 IS | was $1,159| now $1,084.95 SAVE $74.05 at Amazon US

Canon 18x50 IS | was $1,159 | now $1,084.95
SAVE $74.05 at Amazon US With these image-stabilized binos your observations will be shake-free and crystal clear.

View Deal
Nikon ProStaff P3 8X32 | was $139.95| now $116.95 SAVE $23 at Amazon US

Nikon ProStaff P3 8X32 | was $139.95 | now $116.95
SAVE $23 at Amazon US Built in a compact package for its magnification, these binos are perfect for carrying around every day to view all your wildlife observations.

View Deal
Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 10x42 | was $229.99 | now $124.70 SAVE $105.29 at Amazon US

Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 10x42 | was $229.99 | now $124.70
SAVE $105.29 at Amazon US For those looking for a solid pair of binos to tackle the most rugged weather and terrain, these are perfect!

View Deal
Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 | was $129.95| now $92.65 SAVE $37.30 at Amazon US

Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 | was $129.95 | now $92.65
SAVE $37.30 at Amazon US If you love stargazing or viewing observations from far-reaching views, these are the perfect binos to view the stars or look out for endangered species.

View Deal
Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 | was $139.99| now $99.99 SAVE £40 at Amazon UK

Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 | was $139.99 | now $99.99
SAVE £40 at Amazon UK If you love stargazing or viewing observations from far-reaching views these are the perfect binos to view the stars or look out for endangered species.

View Deal
Canon 8x20 IS | was £529.99| now £479 SAVE $50.99 at Amazon UK

Canon 8x20 IS | was £529.99 | now £479
SAVE $50.99 at Amazon UK These are the lightest of Canon's image-stabilized binos on the market, offering shake-free observations for all wildlife and sports.

View Deal
Nikon ProStaff P3 8X30 | was £169| now £89 SAVE $80 at Amazon UK

Nikon ProStaff P3 8X30 | was £169 | now £89
SAVE $80 at Amazon UK Set in a compact package for its magnification, these binos are perfect for carrying around every day to view all your wildlife observations.

View Deal
