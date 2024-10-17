AI camera market set to reach a staggering $33.5 billion in the next 10 years

The AI camera market is predicted to skyrocket hitting a $33.5 billion valuation by 2034

Canon Eye Detect AF
Canon Eye Detect AF (Image credit: Canon)

Market research undertaken by US-based company Transparency Market Research Inc. states the global artificial intelligence (AI) camera market is on course for a 14.1% compound annual growth rate from 2024 to 2034, with the market value expected to reach $33.5 billion (approximately £25bn / AU$50bn).

AI is definitely the buzzword of the year, and for good reason. It has revolutionized modern image capture and processing. New products are now expected to incorporate the technology in some way, and if they don't, it raises questions.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

