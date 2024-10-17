AI camera market set to reach a staggering $33.5 billion in the next 10 years

Market research undertaken by US-based company Transparency Market Research Inc. states the global artificial intelligence (AI) camera market is on course for a 14.1% compound annual growth rate from 2024 to 2034, with the market value expected to reach $33.5 billion (approximately £25bn / AU$50bn).

AI is definitely the buzzword of the year, and for good reason. It has revolutionized modern image capture and processing. New products are now expected to incorporate the technology in some way, and if they don't, it raises questions.

Due to 'AI' being an umbrella term that casts a wide net over the industry, it can get very confusing as to what it means and what it includes. AI can describe image generation from apps such as Dall-e, improved subject detection in the best mirrorless cameras, and also the editing tools that are now a large part of Adobe's suite of programs.

For the sake of this market research survey, the AI camera market refers to AI in all things visual, from AI use inside our cameras, lenses, phones, and even our cars. It is a tool that is still in its infancy, yet it has revolutionized camera performance, processing, identification, and accessibility and is constantly growing in demand and popularity.

(Image credit: Gavin Stoker / Digital Camera World)

A few standout points from the market research show that AI is a key feature in the surveillance and security camera industry, in particular with thermal imaging detection.

The research states, "AI-powered thermal cameras with high-performance photography and temperature sensing can improve basic security. These cameras are used in manufacturing, power plants, and the oil and gas industry."

It continues, "An increase is aiding the research and development of AI-powered thermal cameras in attention to the monitoring of industrial materials and equipment."

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AI often gets a bad reputation when it comes to cameras as we are often shown how it is trained on stolen work or how it will take away our jobs. This is of course a worrying issue, and one that thankfully is being looked at with more scrutiny, but AI is also being used for good, such as detecting environmental issues, agricultural planning, and conservation.

I recently attended a talk at the Wildscreen Festival where some of the leading wildlife photographers, videographers, and conservationists were in attendance. Many of them expressed how much time and resources have been saved due to the accuracy of AI subject detection and identification in trail cameras, drones, and cinema cameras. This saves tens of hours of unnecessary video editing and capture leaving more time for the important things!

More information regarding the market research can be found on the Transparency Market research website or its article on Yahoo Finance.

Check out the AI featured in our guides to the best AI image generators, and the best thermal imaging cameras.