92 million jobs will be lost by 2030… What does AI mean for your photography career?

I can help enhance what we capture. This picture of me in the French Alps was captured in portrait mode but was later expanded using generative AI.

A recent report published by the World Economic Forum, called The Future of Jobs Report 2025, paints a striking picture: between 2025 and 2030, we’ll see 170 million new jobs emerge while 92 million existing roles will fade away.

So what does this report mean for people like us who are passionate about photography? Whether it’s how we make a living, something we do on the side or purely a passion, stick with me – I’ve found some hope to share.

Currently the UK has about 90,000 professional photographers, while the US has 181,000. In both countries, roughly two-thirds work independently as freelancers or business owners, a pattern mirrored across Western Europe.

These figures don’t capture the countless photographers who shoot professionally on the side or offer their services for free as a passion project. According to Zenfolio and Format’s annual survey, portrait photography leads the field at 19.3%, followed by landscapes at 11.4% and weddings at 8.7%.

While all major photography sectors are projected to grow steadily through 2030, aerial photography, virtual reality and 360° capture show the most promising growth potential.

This aligns with broader tech forecasts. Bloomberg Intelligence and Fortune Business Insights project that the generative AI market will surge by 42% annually, reaching $1.3 trillion / £966 billion / AU$2.02 trillion by 2032.

Meanwhile, augmented reality – rapidly transforming e-commerce and lifestyle experiences – is set to grow 45.4% annually, hitting $1.1 trillion / £817 billion / AU$1.7 trillion by 2030.

Clearly there are opportunities ahead and reasons to be optimistic, despite the occasional wave of doom that convinces me we’re on a fast track to oblivion.

One such moment that sparked a recent dip into despair came from reading a statement that was buried in a blog post from Open AI’s CEO Sam Altman at the start of the year:

“We believe that, in 2025, we may see the first AI agents ‘join the workforce’ and materially change the output of companies,” he said. Should we run for the hills now? No. As I mentioned earlier, stick with me.

With this AI-automated future developing before our eyes, job security concerns are natural. Whether you’re a professional photographer or an enthusiast, the pressures of work may impact your time and energy for image-making.

However, the Future of Jobs Report offers encouraging insights – particularly in its breakdown of skills that employers will value most. Beyond the obvious technical prowess in AI and data, companies are actively seeking people who demonstrate curiosity and a commitment to lifelong learning.

They want individuals who can demonstrate leadership and social influence, who remain resilient and adaptable, who think creatively and people with talent management skills.

These insights fill me with hope and excitement, because those skills and character traits are innate for photographers, filmmakers and storytellers more broadly.

Think about it: if you have ever been mesmerized by low-angled light falling naturally on a doorway, if you’ve spotted an unexpected moment in daily life and thought, ‘That would make a great shot’, if you’ve collaborated effectively with others to bring a creative vision to life – you already possess what the future demands.

The reality is that curious, creative doers are uniquely positioned to thrive in whatever future emerges – whether it’s powered by AI or transformed by automation. We always have and always will. Our ability to see the world differently, to seize upon moments that others miss and tell compelling stories isn’t just valuable – it’s essential.