A $1million world cup: Is drone soccer the sport of the future, real-life Quidditch, or both?

By
published

With a massive $1million prize, 2000 teams battle for places in the drone World Cup in 2025 – is drone soccer the next major international sport?

Drone Soccer ball and Peter Overton
(Image credit: Future)

There are already 2000 teams and there is going to be a "world cup" in 2025 – is drone soccer going to be the next major international sport? It is already popular in the USA and Korea, but other countries are aiming to establish themselves fast, including perennial soccer – or should that be football – hopefuls in England.

I met Peter Overton, director of Drone Sports Ltd, the UK-based company looking to secure representation in the upcoming event, at DroneX this week and he told me about the sport – and its connections with education.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles