What does it take to surprise a drone expert like me? A real flying dragon, like this...!
Trending on social media is real footage of Epic Universal's dragon drone – this time it's real (sort of)
Popular on X (nee: Twitter) today is this post of a dragon – which is actually a drone – flying over the Epic Universe, and you can head out and see it too this year.
Dragon drone sighting over Epic Universe tonight! pic.twitter.com/rI33BFoCssApril 16, 2025
The trending post – a video caught by Adventuring with Annie reveals one of the most interesting attractions for the coming summer at the famous Universal Epic Universe, and one that made me – a drone expert – look twice. It's definitely a reason to make sure you've got a good telephoto lens with you (and, I'd suggest, something solid to lean on when using in – just a study pillar or a clever one of the best selfie sticks or, ideally, one of the best travel tripods).
There have been occasional aerial spectaculars over theme parks for a long time, not least a man in a dragon suit piloting a paramotor dragon that competing theme park operator Disney patented and – incredibly – actually built and flew a fire breathing version back in 2012. It transpired that was only used once, for the grand opening of new Fantasy Land, as explained in @guideW2W's YouTube Short:
He goes on to explain that Disney also pulled off a one off flying X-Wing event for Star Wars fans. This new drone, however, is at Universal's park and is essentially a drone. But there is another animatronic robot dragon to look out for – a version of the character 'Dart' from the film How To Tame Your Dragon.
The idea of a daily or more regular dragon show has been exiting theme park fans for much of this year since the How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk concept was leaked to theme park bloggers like Robert Niles.
Now you can actually tool up and see 'real' dragons in Orlando. Drones really are still amazing (but let's hope the AI doesn't take over!) There are a few "spoilers" appearing on YouTube now (scroll down for one more), but it's clear that one of the best action cameras with a low light capability is a great way to capture some great memories.
YouTube clips of Epic Universe
Personally I'd rather go than watch this first, but here is Theme Park Shark's video if you can't contain the urge for knowledge!
