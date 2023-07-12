8 Prime Day deals I'd buy before it’s too late

The Amazon Prime Day sale is now coming to an end, with all the deals tunning off at midnight tonight.

We've seen a lot of bargains across some of the best Prime Day camera deals, and this list is my top eight that I'd spend my hard-earned cash on before it's too late!

Sony A6600 (body only| was $1,398 |now $998

SAVE $400 The Sony A6600 is one of the best crop-sensor hybrid cameras out there, benefitting from the same processor as the Sony A9 II that unleashes excellent high-speed 24MP stills and autofocus. It also offers class-leading battery life and is under $1,000 for the first time!

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro| was $1999 |now $1799

SAVE $200 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro. This 2023 model comes with the super-fast M2 Pro chip, as well as 16GB unified memory and 512GB SSD (1TB and M2 Max versions are also available).

Sony A7 II| $1,740.91 | $998

SAVE $742.91 With 24.3MP high-res stills and the ability to record FullHD 1080p video, this is simply the best-priced full-frame camera you can buy right now.

Unistellar eVscope eQuinox| $2999.99 | $1999.99

Save $1,000 This is one of a new breed of smart telescope that, instead of using eyepieces, has a built-in camera that sends pictures of what you are viewing direct to your phone or tablet. See our full Unistellar eVscope eQuinox review.

Kodak Ektar H35| $59.99 |$39.95

SAVE $20.04 Grab this awesome half-frame film camera that gets you 72 shots per roll of 35mm film. This retro camera only launched last year, so it is great to grab a cheeky discount while you can!

DJI FPV Combo| $999 |$899

SAVE $100 This was the hottest drone product last year, and now it sees a further $100 reduction. Fly in the skies with this ready-to-go First-Person-View (FPV) drone by DJI that lets you get into the world of FPV without the DIY.

Canon RF 70-200mm F4 L IS USM| $1,799 | $1,499.99

SAVE $300 on this versatile professional zoom lens. The 70-200mm range is the workhorse of the pro photographer and you can now have the same with a tasty $300 discount.

Olympus OM-D E-M1X| $2,999 | $1,499

SAVE $1,500 With a 20.4MP Live MOS sensor capable of shooting up to 60fps with its electronic shutter, or 15fps with its mechanical shutter this is a camera built for speed. No matter if you're shooting sports, wildlife, or anything in-between you will definitely capture the moment.

These are the best deals that I have seen with my own eyes, but you might have other items that you are looking for. And no matter if you're scoping for discounts on DSLRs, the best mirrorless cameras, or you want to pick up a new lens or drone to benefit your photography or video setup – take a look at our Best Prime Day camera deals. But hurry, the deals are only going to be live until midnight!