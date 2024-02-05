5 must-see speakers you HAVE to catch at The Photography & Video Show

It is an exciting time for image makers as The Photography & Video Show 2024 is fast approaching, from March 16-19 at the NEC in Birmingham, England.

is Europe's biggest event dedicated to inspiring photographers, filmmakers and editors. Whether you are an absolute beginner or a working professional, the show offers something for everyone. All the major camera manufacturers will be attending, providing a chance to test out all the best mirrorless cameras, the latest lighting kits and photo printers, the best camera bags and cases, not to mention some of the best film cameras for analog lovers.

As well as a chance to check out kit, your ticket gives you access to more than 350 seminars and live demos, with 6 stages and theaters to choose from. Led by experts and legends of photography, filmmaking, and content creation, be prepared to learn new techniques and approaches, and be inspired to change your perspective on how you create!

With such a long list of guest speakers, I like to plan so I don't miss the talks that most interest me. I have shared below a list of 5 professionals that are already in my diary!

Sean Tucker

(Image credit: Sean Tucker)

Photographer, Filmmaker, Author & YouTuber

📅 March 16 2024

In addition to being an exceptional photographer and speaker, Sean Tucker hosts a popular YouTube channel, now subscribed to by 550K creatives, and has written and published a book sharing his philosophy for the creative life titled The Meaning in the Making. Sean will be talking about his recent publication in a talk by the same name, as well as holding a discussion with fellow YouTube creator Tom Heaton on their experiences teaching photography on YouTube.

Alice Greenfield

(Image credit: Alice Greenfield)

Filmmaker, Editor, and Photographer

📅 March 17 & 18 2024

A Sony creator, Alice has an exceptional talent for video and has a passion for short-form video for social media. She will be giving a talk which will provide a detailed look at a recent commercial video shoot with a clothing brand. It's not often you get to see firsthand the creation of a commissioned brief by a leading industry professional, so this is a must-see! Alice will also be among the speakers for the Women in Film Business talk, which will highlight their experiences in the industry and generate further discussion.

Peter Dench

(Image credit: Peter Dench)

Photojournalist Specialising In Advertising, Editorial & Portraiture

📅 March 16, 17 & 19 2024

Peter Dench will hold a talk titled Working in Editorial Photography, an area of great interest to me personally. During the talk, Dench delivers his top tips for generating editorial story ideas, income advice and successfully pitching to potential clients. Dench recently shot with the great Don McCullen for The Sunday Times, in a feature that celebrated his photojournalism – a great example of his advice in action.

Victoria Hutton

(Image credit: Victoria Hutton)

Video For National Women's Brands & Talent

📅 March 18 2024

Victoria is the founder of Featured, a London-based production company specializing in video content for national female-focused brands. Ten years of journalism and video experience have seen her work with some of the country's top brands and celebrities. As well as speaking at the Women in Film Business talk, Hutton will be giving a talk titled 'So you can shoot video, now what?' focused on securing your dream clients. This is an important part of working in the creative industry that many fall short on – I for one did. Getting dissemination advice from someone at the top of their field will be a treasure trove of tips and tricks – one not to miss!

Tim Flach

(Image credit: Tim Flach)

President Of AOP, Professional Photographer

📅 March 18 2024 - The NEC Birmingham, UK

World-renowned photographer and president of the Association of Photographers, Tim Flach will join photographer Nick Dunmur in a discussion on AI called Beyond the Lens: The impact of AI on professional image-making. With the ever-increasing use of AI in the photographic world, I am extremely interested to get the take from such an established member of the industry.

(Image credit: The Photography and Video Show)

The Photography & Video Show will be held at The NEC in Birmingham, UK, from March 16-19. Tickets are now on sale on the Show webpage along with a full list of exhibitors and guest speakers. You can currently get 20% off tickets with our exclusive code, and free day tickets are available for students and professional photographers, so do take advantage.

The show this year will be a must-attend event for professionals working in the photo and video industry, and will provide a good opportunity to test the latest equipment, hear from talented industry professionals like the ones listed above, and network with other like-minded creatives – grab your ticket, it's gonna be a blast!