5 must-have photography books reduced for Black Friday weekend

Buried among the headline Black Friday camera deals are some less bombastic savings on some very, very good photography books.

I love taking photos but I also love getting inspiration by thumbing through other people's images. So I'm always looking to add to my bookshelf, and I thought I'd share some recommendations as I think these brilliant books deserve a place in everyone's library.

Vogue: Fantasy & Fashion | was $100.00 | now $71.78

SAVE $28 (Amazon) Unlike the Maier book, this collects magical, fairytale, narrative images produced for Vogue magazine by the likes of Annie Leibovitz, Steven Meisel, Irving Penn and Steven Klein.

In Camera: How to Get Perfect Pictures Straight Out of the Camera | was $26.99 | now $15.11

SAVE $11.88 (Amazon) This brilliant book, by my buddy and fellow journalist Gordon Laing, is geared towards helping you get killer shots straight out of camera – no editing or post-production required. A great and informative read.

Magnum Artists: When Great Photographers Meet Great Artists | was $55 | now $26.60

SAVE $28.40 (Amazon) What's better than photos by the likes of Robert Capa and Henri Cartier-Bresson? Photos of Matisse and Picasso by Capa, and Pierre Bonnard by Henri Cartier-Bresson. A remarkable collision of visualists.

Hollywood in Kodachrome | was $45 | now $27.99

SAVE $17 (Amazon) Elizabeth Taylor, Ava Gardner, Rita Hayworth, Fred Astaire, Humphrey Bogart, Gregory Peck… this volume collects stunning shots of golden age Hollywood scanned directly from the pristine Kodachrome negatives.

