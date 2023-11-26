5 must-have photography books reduced for Black Friday weekend

By James Artaius
published

Love books about photography? These 5 essential reads have all been slashed in price for Black Friday weekend

Black Friday book deals

Buried among the headline Black Friday camera deals are some less bombastic savings on some very, very good photography books. 

I love taking photos but I also love getting inspiration by thumbing through other people's images. So I'm always looking to add to my bookshelf, and I thought I'd share some recommendations as I think these brilliant books deserve a place in everyone's library.

Vivian Maier: Street Photographer |

Vivian Maier: Street Photographer | was $39.95 | now $28.49
SAVE $10.50 (Amazon) This beautiful art book collates over 100 of Maier's remarkable street photography images in great quality. This is strictly a collection of Maier's photos; for a detailed biography, I recommend this book

Vogue: Fantasy &amp; Fashion |

Vogue: Fantasy & Fashion | was $100.00 | now $71.78
SAVE $28 (Amazon) Unlike the Maier book, this collects magical, fairytale, narrative images produced for Vogue magazine by the likes of Annie Leibovitz, Steven Meisel, Irving Penn and Steven Klein. 

In Camera: How to Get Perfect Pictures Straight Out of the Camera |

In Camera: How to Get Perfect Pictures Straight Out of the Camera | was $26.99 | now $15.11
SAVE $11.88 (Amazon) This brilliant book, by my buddy and fellow journalist Gordon Laing, is geared towards helping you get killer shots straight out of camera – no editing or post-production required. A great and informative read. 

Magnum Artists: When Great Photographers Meet Great Artists |

Magnum Artists: When Great Photographers Meet Great Artists | was $55 | now $26.60
SAVE $28.40 (Amazon) What's better than photos by the likes of Robert Capa and Henri Cartier-Bresson? Photos of Matisse and Picasso by Capa, and Pierre Bonnard by Henri Cartier-Bresson. A remarkable collision of visualists.

Hollywood in Kodachrome |

Hollywood in Kodachrome | was $45 | now $27.99
SAVE $17 (Amazon) Elizabeth Taylor, Ava Gardner, Rita Hayworth, Fred Astaire, Humphrey Bogart, Gregory Peck… this volume collects stunning shots of golden age Hollywood scanned directly from the pristine Kodachrome negatives.

Take a look at the best books on photography, including the best coffee table books on photography, the best books on portrait photography, and the best books on street photography

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

