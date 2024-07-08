19 million people watch photographer using Polaroid Lift technique – and the results are stunning!

By
published

“I feel people are starting to emerge from the endless malaise of the digital and phone-photography era"

Polaroid Lift technique
(Image credit: Hannah Harbour)

The epitome of instant photography, Polaroid cameras experienced a frenzied popularity wave in the 1970s, only to be thwarted by increased film costs and, of course, the rise of digital. 

As with all good things, a passion for Polaroid photography has come around again, and one photographer on Instagram has had a huge amount of success with her unique way of developing her images. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles