10 landscape photographers you should follow on Instagram

The magic of the great outdoors is undeniable, with many landscape photographers going out of their way to experience the beautiful sights nature has dreamed up for us. Whether that means hiking up a mountain, waking up before the crack of dawn, or standing out for hours in the pouring rain in the hopes that a glimpse of sunlight will pierce through, landscape photographers are truly made of sterner stuff.

Whether or not you're able to get out to experience these incredible sights for yourself, you can still admire their beauty through following one of our top landscape photographers in Instagram in 2021. This list of landscape photographers is made up of some of the most innovative and exciting landscape shooters we've seen.

From dramatic mountain vistas, to secluded forest views, these landscape photographers have captured an incredible array of vistas for your viewing pleasure. Whether you're searching for fresh inspiration for your own work, or you're simply interested in seeking a bit of escapism on your Instagram feed, these landscape photographers are the ones to watch…

Landscape photographers to follow

@airpixels

Tobias Hägg, also known as Airpixels, is a photographer and videographer who has truly mastered the art of drone landscape photography. His incredible vistas are the perfect remedy for anyone missing the great outdoors.

@killianschoenberger

Hailing from Germany, Kilian Schoenberger is a professional photographer and geographer. His Instagram page is filled with beautiful images of alpine landscapes and he's an official partner of Nikon Germany. If mysterious mist-filled vistas are what you're missing right now, Schoenberger's feed is the perfect fix!

@martinagebarovska

Martina Gebarovska is a travel and landscape photographer who combines savvy travel advice with stunning photos of incredible vistas. Czech-born, but based in the Rockies, Gebarovska's feed is filled with stunning Canadian mountains and lakes.

@shainblumphotography

Michael Shainblum isn't just an accomplished landscape photographer, he also produces some of the best time lapses and hyper lapses we've ever seen (including this time lapse of the northern lights). Whether you're interested in city time lapses or dramatic landscape photography, Shainblum delivers in spades.

@hansgunnaraslaksen

Hans Gunnar Aslaksen is a designer and photographer based in Larvik, Norway. Having been inspired by the vast beauty of nature when he visited natural beauty spot Vøringsfossen in 2016, Aslaksen became a self-taught landscape photographer. His talents have landed him a position as a brand ambassador for NiSi Filters.

@elizabethgadd

Lizzy Gadd might be a self portrait photographer, but she captures some of the most incredible landscapes on Instagram. Based in Vancouver, Canada, she explores some of the best natural beauty the world has to offer – and documents it for her loyal followers too. Keep an eye out for her Instagram Stories when she's on a hiking trip for even more inspiration!

@danielkordan

When it comes to landscape photography, there are few who have captured more exquisite images than Daniel Kordan. Born in Moscow, Russia, but currently based in Tuscany, Italy, Kordan runs popular landscape photography workshops and tours in location including the Lofoten islands, Patagonia, Provence, Greenland, Mongolia and Japan.

@daniel_ernst

Based in Frankfurt, Germany, Daniel Ernst has travelled all around the world to capture his incredible landscape photography. His powerful, yet muted tones have been expertly color graded – and we can't help but fall in love with the magnificent vistas he shares.

@mikkolagerstedt

Mikko Lagerstedt is a self-taught fine art landscape photographer from Finland. Having been featured on publications including the BBC, The Telegraph, Yahoo and the Huffington Post, Lagerstedt has built an impressive following of almost 200k followers who adore his beautifully composed landscapes.

@marcadamus

Having been shooting landscapes since the days of film, Marc Adamus is renowned in the photographic industry for his dramatic vistas. Based in Western North America, Adamus has travelled the world capturing images that have used by clients such as Apple, HP, Toshiba and National Geographic.

