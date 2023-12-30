What the f-stop! Test your photographic knowledge in our quiz of 2023

By Chris George
published

How much do you know about the photographic events of 2023? Our fun trivia quiz will test out what you really know!

Quiz Time graphic
(Image credit: Getty Images)

2023 has been a blockbuster year of amazing photos, new technology, and blockbuster camera releases – but how much do you really remember about it? Our  quiz of the year will test you out with 10 fun multiple-choice questions. How well will you do?

And remember: no Googling!

Leica’s back making instant cameras, but what is the added extra in the Sofort 2? (Image credit: Leica)

1 Leica made its return to making instant cameras in 2023, but what was the new feature of the Sofort 2?

a It gives square prints

b It has a zoom lens

c It records a digital image, as well as producing a print

d It has rangefinder focusing

2 Nikon released its first full-frame retro mirrorless camera in 2023. What was it called?

a Nikon Zfc

b Nikon Df

c Nikon Z1

d Nikon Zf

The Sony A9 III

The Sony A9 III is an absolute powerhouse, but do you remember what its fastest shutter speed is? (Image credit: Sony)

3 Sony stunned the world with news of its upcoming A9 III pro sports camera. What is its top shutter speed?

a 1/10,000 sec

b 1/40,000 sec

c 1/80,000 sec

d 1/200,000 sec

4 Sigma started making its first lenses for which lens mount in 2023?

a Canon RF

b Nikon Z

c Sony A

d Fujifilm GF

5 AI was the big story of 2023, and not just in photography. What did Adobe call its new AI text-to-image generation tool?

a Barfly

b Dragonfly

c Greenfly

d Firefly

6 What was the subject of the overall winner in Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023?

a Bees

b A snow leopard

c A crab

d Fish


Quiz time

Which company joined the growing trend for launching monochrome-only cameras with a new DSLR? (Image credit: Future)

7 Which company introduced a DSLR in 2023 that shoots only in black and white?

a Leica

b Pentax

c Alice

d Polaroid

8 Which compact camera became unbelievably popular in 2023 due to a TikTok craze?

a Kodak Ektar 35

b Leica Q3

c Ricoh GR III

d Fujifilm X100V

The GoPro Hero 12 Black

Some action camera aficionados were surprised when GoPro ditched a feature for the Hero 12 Black – but which feature? (Image credit: GoPro)

9 In 2023, which feature did GoPro controversially get rid of for its latest flagship action camera?

a Image stabilization

b Front LCD screen

c GPS

d HDR

10 Which company launched the Plena lens in 2023?

a Laowa

b Cosina

c Leica

d Nikon

Want to know what you scored? Find out on the answers page…

Now try our other photo quizzes

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

