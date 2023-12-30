What the f-stop! Test your photographic knowledge in our quiz of 2023

2023 has been a blockbuster year of amazing photos, new technology, and blockbuster camera releases – but how much do you really remember about it? Our quiz of the year will test you out with 10 fun multiple-choice questions. How well will you do?
And remember: no Googling!
1 Leica made its return to making instant cameras in 2023, but what was the new feature of the Sofort 2?
a It gives square prints
b It has a zoom lens
c It records a digital image, as well as producing a print
d It has rangefinder focusing
2 Nikon released its first full-frame retro mirrorless camera in 2023. What was it called?
a Nikon Zfc
b Nikon Df
c Nikon Z1
d Nikon Zf
3 Sony stunned the world with news of its upcoming A9 III pro sports camera. What is its top shutter speed?
a 1/10,000 sec
b 1/40,000 sec
c 1/80,000 sec
d 1/200,000 sec
4 Sigma started making its first lenses for which lens mount in 2023?
a Canon RF
b Nikon Z
c Sony A
d Fujifilm GF
5 AI was the big story of 2023, and not just in photography. What did Adobe call its new AI text-to-image generation tool?
a Barfly
b Dragonfly
c Greenfly
d Firefly
6 What was the subject of the overall winner in Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023?
a Bees
b A snow leopard
c A crab
d Fish
7 Which company introduced a DSLR in 2023 that shoots only in black and white?
a Leica
b Pentax
c Alice
d Polaroid
8 Which compact camera became unbelievably popular in 2023 due to a TikTok craze?
a Kodak Ektar 35
b Leica Q3
c Ricoh GR III
d Fujifilm X100V
9 In 2023, which feature did GoPro controversially get rid of for its latest flagship action camera?
a Image stabilization
b Front LCD screen
c GPS
d HDR
10 Which company launched the Plena lens in 2023?
a Laowa
b Cosina
c Leica
d Nikon
Want to know what you scored? Find out on the answers page…
• Now try our other photo quizzes