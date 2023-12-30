What the f-stop! Test your photographic knowledge in our quiz of 2023

2023 has been a blockbuster year of amazing photos, new technology, and blockbuster camera releases – but how much do you really remember about it? Our quiz of the year will test you out with 10 fun multiple-choice questions. How well will you do?

And remember: no Googling!

Leica’s back making instant cameras, but what is the added extra in the Sofort 2? (Image credit: Leica)

1 Leica made its return to making instant cameras in 2023, but what was the new feature of the Sofort 2? a It gives square prints b It has a zoom lens c It records a digital image, as well as producing a print d It has rangefinder focusing

2 Nikon released its first full-frame retro mirrorless camera in 2023. What was it called? a Nikon Zfc b Nikon Df c Nikon Z1 d Nikon Zf

The Sony A9 III is an absolute powerhouse, but do you remember what its fastest shutter speed is? (Image credit: Sony)

3 Sony stunned the world with news of its upcoming A9 III pro sports camera. What is its top shutter speed? a 1/10,000 sec b 1/40,000 sec c 1/80,000 sec d 1/200,000 sec

4 Sigma started making its first lenses for which lens mount in 2023? a Canon RF b Nikon Z c Sony A d Fujifilm GF

5 AI was the big story of 2023, and not just in photography. What did Adobe call its new AI text-to-image generation tool? a Barfly b Dragonfly c Greenfly d Firefly

6 What was the subject of the overall winner in Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023? a Bees b A snow leopard c A crab d Fish



Which company joined the growing trend for launching monochrome-only cameras with a new DSLR? (Image credit: Future)

7 Which company introduced a DSLR in 2023 that shoots only in black and white? a Leica b Pentax c Alice d Polaroid

8 Which compact camera became unbelievably popular in 2023 due to a TikTok craze? a Kodak Ektar 35 b Leica Q3 c Ricoh GR III d Fujifilm X100V

Some action camera aficionados were surprised when GoPro ditched a feature for the Hero 12 Black – but which feature? (Image credit: GoPro)

9 In 2023, which feature did GoPro controversially get rid of for its latest flagship action camera? a Image stabilization b Front LCD screen c GPS d HDR

10 Which company launched the Plena lens in 2023? a Laowa b Cosina c Leica d Nikon

Want to know what you scored? Find out on the answers page…

