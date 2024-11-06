Amazing 'tiger dance' photo from Indian festival was shot with a pop-up flash

Photo of the Day: Pop-up flash was used to drag the shutter and create a tack-sharp subject with blurred spirals of light

&#039;Tiger dancer&#039; performing Pulikali during India&#039;s Onam festival, with spiral of lights behind
Sayan Biswas used a slow shutter speed to gather more light and blur the background lights, while a pop of flash froze the striking subject. EXIF: 1/13 sec, f/13, ISO200 (Image credit: Sayan Biswas)

This vibrant photograph of a tiger dancer was captured as part of Sayan Biswas' series on folk art form Pulikali, which is celebrated in the state of Kerala, India. Sayan used a Nikon D5200 and a Tokina atx-i 11-16mm CF f/2.8 lens. And while you might assume the best flashgun or strobe was used to capture the photograph, the photographer made fantastic use of the D5200's built-in, pop-up flash.

