Amazing 'tiger dance' photo from Indian festival was shot with a pop-up flash

Sayan Biswas used a slow shutter speed to gather more light and blur the background lights, while a pop of flash froze the striking subject. EXIF: 1/13 sec, f/13, ISO200

This vibrant photograph of a tiger dancer was captured as part of Sayan Biswas' series on folk art form Pulikali, which is celebrated in the state of Kerala, India. Sayan used a Nikon D5200 and a Tokina atx-i 11-16mm CF f/2.8 lens. And while you might assume the best flashgun or strobe was used to capture the photograph, the photographer made fantastic use of the D5200's built-in, pop-up flash.

Sayan told me: "Capturing this intense festival moment presented several challenges. The low-light conditions required careful attention to balance the exposure correctly, and with the many moving subjects, timing was crucial. The performers moved quickly, so focusing on a single subject was a challenge, especially when aiming to create a balance between a sharp subject and dynamic motion blur."

But what really makes this image stand out is the spiraling light trails, caused by the photographer's decision to drag the shutter: "I kept the camera still on the performer in the foreground to ensure they stayed sharp, while the slower shutter speed allowed the background lights and surrounding movement to blur naturally." The pop of flash from his D5200 helped ensure the subject remained sharp, producing an overall effect that Sayan explained: "helped emphasize the subject and create a sense of energy."

The upside of dragging the shutter by using a slower shutter speed allowed Sayan to get more light into the camera. He told me: "I adjusted my aperture to maintain enough depth of field. Balancing the ISO with acceptable noise levels was critical, as I did not want graininess to overpower the image's vibrancy."

The best wide-angle lens isn't what most photographers would reach for when capturing a portrait, as Syan explained: "[the wide angle] allowed me to capture both the primary subject and the surrounding scene, adding context and depth. It created a sense of immersion and helped accentuate the movement in the background without losing the performer’s details."

Sayan edits all of his photos in Adobe Lightroom. He says he does a "bit of cropping, color correction and exposure handling, not much. I believe the lion’s share of work should be done before clicking the photo and not after."

Sayan's top tip for street portraits...

"Embrace the movement rather than fight it. A slower shutter speed can work to your advantage, adding energy and life to the scene. Practice with settings that balance motion blur with subject sharpness and be patient—it may take a few shots to get that perfect mix."

To see more of Sayan's incredible work, follow him on Instagram.

