Focus peaking completely changed the way I use my Nikon camera, here’s how

By
published

Want to be more accurate when focusing manually? Focus peaking might be the answer. Here’s everything you need to know…

Rear LCD of Nikon Z6 II showing live view with focus peaking activated, in front of a spread of scones and jam
Focus peaking is a magnificent camera mod con that’ll help improve your manual-focus hit rate (Image credit: Future)

Focus peaking is designed to boost your accuracy when focusing manually. This visual aid is viewed via an electronic viewfinder or rear LCD screen and indicates areas of focus via a flat-coloured overlay. As the user twists the focus ring, the overlay shifts its position in real-time. Both the intensity and color of the overlay can be customized to suit a variety of shooting situations.

Digital Camera World's list of the best Nikon cameras all have focus peaking, and for that matter, every Z-Series camera has focus peaking, including the Nikon Z50 II. But you'll also find focus peaking on the Nikon D850, Nikon D780 and Nikon D6.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

