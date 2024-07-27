What takes over 71,922 shots but only 500 bullets? Catching a bullet with a Nikon Z9

"I was not expecting the task to be the easiest that I had ever undertaken, but I seriously underestimated the effort involved"

Peter Russell - picture of an Army Cadet firing a gun with the bullet visible
(Image credit: Peter Russell / Army Cadets)

I was keen to buy the Nikon Z 9 to photograph bullets after seeing a Nikon advert of a biathlete with a rifle round visible leaving the muzzle of a match rifle taken by a Z 9 armed photographer. It was given in these pages as a reason the image showing the bullet seen near Trump was real.

I was not expecting the task to be the easiest that I had ever undertaken, but I had still underestimated the effort involved. 

Bullet being fired
1/2500 sec(Image credit: Peter Russell / Army Cadets)

1/2500 sec

Bullet being fired from gun
(Image credit: Peter Russell / Army Cadets)

Peter Russell
Peter Russell

Peter formed the Military Picture Library in 1971 after leaving school, initially shooting and supplying defence-related images to a wide variety of markets via Spectrum Colour Library, an established stock library. He has gone on to document Bear Grylls record-breaking Champagne Mumm Altitude Challenge.

Peter is a WO2 in the Army Cadets, working as Master Photographer/Regional Media Officer for Headquarters South West. Some 50% of all published material used by Army Cadets nationwide is my work.

Additionally, I also work as an air-to-air photographer in WW2-era Tiger Moth biplanes, shooting stills and video.

He has published a fine art book with co-author Neil Mercer, Spirit of Dartmoor Tin.

