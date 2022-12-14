These are the best-value Nikon and Canon DSLR cameras in 2022

Let’s get something straight right from the start – there’s nothing wrong with DSLR cameras. Sure, all the fuss and frenzy has been about mirrorless camera (opens in new tab)s of late but let’s not forget, many of the most iconic images from the last 20 years have been shot on the best DSLR (opens in new tab) cameras. And it’s not just an amateur thing. The world’s most demanding professional photographers have been trusting their livelihoods to Canon cameras and Nikon cameras with a DSLR format, and continue to do so.

Of course, as the latest in photographic technology, mirrorless cameras currently enjoy many advantages, not least of which is that almost all of the R&D budget of the major camera manufacturers has been exclusively channeled in their direction over recent years.

But there’s a flip side. Some of us still favor the unadulterated purity of an optical viewfinder, compared with a pint-sized electronic screen. And there’s that fulfilling slap of a reflex mirror as it flips up to pass light through to a DSLR’s image sensor.

Moreover, there are decades’ worth of world-class lenses to choose from, lovingly designed and manufactured to bring out the best of these cameras. There is still (although we haven't counted) more choice of specialist optics for DSLRs than there is for mirrorless cameras. And let’s not forget the comparatively long battery life.

What are the best DSLR cameras on the market?

So what are the best-buy DSLRs on the market today? The best budget DSLRs (opens in new tab) offer great shooting features as well as value for money, but there are less options than there used to be. Sony bailed out a few years ago, dabbling with single-lens translucent cameras in the transition to mirrorless. Pentax is still firmly in the DSLR camp, but it’s Canon (opens in new tab) and Nikon (opens in new tab), as ever, that really steal the limelight and stoke up the creative fires.

We’ve picked out four of the most fabulous DSLRs currently available. And, unlike most things these days, the price of some of them has actually come down recently, making them even better value. Let’s take a closer look...

We've already written about why the Canon EOS 6D Mark II is still a damn fine camera (opens in new tab). Still going strong after more than five years, the 6D Mark II (opens in new tab) is reasonably compact for a full-frame DSLR (opens in new tab) and has good handling characteristics. Thanks to plentiful direct-access buttons and dials, it’s quick and easy to access all the important settings for creative shooting. For delving deeper into the settings, Canon’s ‘Quick’ menu system (opens in new tab) is particularly intuitive and works a treat with the rear touchscreen. The weather-sealed construction is robust but fairly lightweight for a DSLR.

One of the major upgrades over the original 6D is that the MkII has a much improved 45-point autofocus system. Moreover, all of the points are cross-type, able to resolve detail in both horizontal and vertical planes, and 27 of them work at apertures down to f/8.

Better still, the Mark II features a Dual Pixel AF image sensor. This enables hybrid phase/contrast detection autofocus in live view stills shooting and video capture. As such, sensor-based autofocus is much faster and less prone to hunting than in DSLRs that only feature contrast-detection AF on the image sensor.

For practicality, live view and movie capture also benefit from the upgrade to the vari-angle touchscreen, whereas the original Canon EOS 6D had a basic fixed screen. The newer model also adds Digital Movie IS which enables electronic image stabilization when shooting movies. One downside, however, is that movie resolution tops out at 1080p, so there’s no 4K UHD capability apart from shooting in time-lapse mode.

Autofocus and metering are consistently accurate, while auto white balance tends to give a subtle and attractive warmth to color rendition. Image noise is suppressed particularly well, even at fairly high ISO settings and the maximum burst rate is a nippy 6.5fps. The camera’s stamina is also impressive, with around 1,200 shots from a fully charged battery.

The Nikon D780 (opens in new tab) takes all of the D750 (opens in new tab)’s desirable design and handling cues but, in a first for a Nikon DSLR, adds hybrid phase/contrast-detection autofocus on its image sensor. This puts it in the same league as the Canon cameras on test, with capable and natural-feeling stills shooting in viewfinder mode, coupled with the same kind of accuracy and performance as a mirrorless camera in live view and for shooting movies.

For regular, viewfinder-based stills shooting, the D780 has a powerful 51-point autofocus module, in which 15 points are cross-type and 11 points work down to f/8. Autofocus works in low light levels down to -3EV. Switching to Live View mode, you get 273 phase-detection sites on the image sensor and low-light autofocus works in near darkness, down to -7EV with the ‘Low-light AF’ option enabled.

The megapixel count of 24.5MP almost matches the Canon 6D Mark II’s 26.2MP but the D780 wins out for video resolution, topping out at 4K instead of 1080p, with 30/25/24p frame rate options. The camera boasts uncropped 4K recording, down-sampled from 6K capture.

For storing stills and video files on different cards, or for instant back-up and other options, the D780 features two SD/HC/XC card slots compared with the 6D Mark II’s single slot, and they’re both of a faster UHS-II specification. You also get almost twice the battery life, at around 2,260 shots.

The Nikon’s viewfinder also wins out with 100 percent frame coverage, and its rear LCD is larger and higher resolution, at 3.2-inch and over twice as many pixels, although it’s a tilting touchscreen rather than fully articulated. The maximum drive rate is faster, at 7fps, and the buffer bigger, with the capacity for 68-100 RAW files depending on quality settings, compared with the 6D Mark II’s 21. Overall performance and image quality are impressive but the D780 is much pricier than the 6D Mark II.

Compared with many of the latest professional cameras (opens in new tab) and the Nikon D850 (opens in new tab), the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (opens in new tab) has a more modest 30.4MP image sensor, but the advantages include low-noise image quality, even at high ISO settings, and manageable data file sizes that speed up workflow. Even so, the maximum burst rate of 7fps is no quicker than the Nikon D850, which has 50 percent more megapixels. You can boost the Nikon’s drive speed with an optional battery grip.

The 5D Mark IV is the same height and depth as the Nikon D780 on test but is a little wider. It’s a handful, but in a good way, as its size makes for comfortable, natural and well-balanced operation, even when using large telephoto lenses. The layout of direct-access controls and the inclusion of a joystick-style multi-controller make it particularly quick and easy to adjust shooting parameters for creative effect.

The viewfinder-based autofocus module is adept at tracking action. It’s a 61-point system in which 41 are cross-type points, including five ultra-precise dual cross-type. All 61 remain active at f/8, with 21 still operating as cross-type points. As with other recent Canon SLRs, there’s a Dual Pixel CMOS AF image sensor with phase-detection sites scattered across most of the surface. This makes autofocus in live view and movie capture vastly superior to that of the Nikon D850, in terms of outright speed and the reduction of focus hunting.

Despite being a year older than the 6D Mark II, the 5D Mark IV enables 4K movie capture rather than 1080p. However, there’s a severe 1.74x crop factor for 4K shooting, which limits wide-angle potential. Another limiting factor when shooting video is that the camera has a fixed touchscreen with no tilt or vari-angle mechanism. While it has two card slots, one is the all-but obsolete CompactFlash format. The battery life of 900 shots beats mirrorless cameras but the Nikon D850 has twice as much stamina.

4. Nikon D850 (opens in new tab)

The headline attractions of the Nikon D850 (opens in new tab) are its 45.4MP image sensor that can capture incredible levels of fine detail and texture, coupled with a fast and accurate 153-point autofocus system that features 99 cross-type points. It manages a nippy 7fps burst rate, rising to 9fps if you fit the optional battery grip and a D5 battery. That’s backed up by a buffer that can accommodate up to 29-200 RAW quality shots, depending on size and compression settings, compared with the 5D Mark IV’s 17-21 shots.

While the snappy autofocus system has excellent performance for viewfinder-based shooting, it’s sluggish and prone to hunting in live view and movie capture modes. That’s down to the D850 being the only camera in this test group to lack phase-detection sites on its image sensor. Even so, a plus point for movie capture is that 4K UHD doesn’t come with any crop factor, unlike the Canon 5D Mark IV. For storage, the D850 is also better equipped with dual card slots that feature ultra-rapid XQD/CFexpress and SD/HC/XC UHS-II formats.

While the D850 is capable of capturing ultra-fine detail, it can be a challenge to make the most of what’s on offer. Despite having a smooth action compared with the reflex mirrors of many DSLRs, vibrations can be a problem. If timing isn’t critical, you can use the camera’s exposure delay mode with its variety of time settings, to avoid any blurring from mirror-bounce.

The optical viewfinder is excellent, with a full 100 percent frame coverage and higher magnification than the others on test, at 0.75x. At the back, there’s the same 3.2-inch, 2,359k, high-resolution, touchscreen as featured in the newer D780, again with vertical tilt rather than full articulation.

As expected, the high megapixel count has a downside of increased image noise at high ISO settings but, if you downsample images from the D850 to around a comparative 25-30MP, it works out similarly.