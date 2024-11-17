The Canon EOS R1 is basically a PED for sports photography

By
published

The advantage is truly unfair: the Canon EOS R1 is like performance enhancing drugs for photographing sports

Photographer James Artaius holding a Canon EOS R1
(Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon's new flagship camera is finally on sale, four months after it was announced. And, with the camera in my hands again this week, my feelings are the same as that day in July when I first used it: the Canon EOS R1 is simply a cheat code for photography.

The first time I shot with the R1 was at BMW Park, home of the storied Bayern Munich basketball team. I'd been sitting in a presentation where Canon specialists were telling me how clever the camera's autofocus was, lightyears ahead of the mighty Canon EOS R5.

TOPICS
James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

