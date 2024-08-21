The Canon 200D Mark II: is it still worth a shot in 2024?

For years, the Canon 200D Mark II (which is called the Canon EOS Rebel SL3 in the US, and the EOS 250D in other territories) has been one of the go-to recommendations for newcomers to photography.

However, with it being a DSLR that was released back in 2019, is the Canon 200D Mark II still the same reliable recommendation in 2024?

Honestly, I think the answer is yes. The 200D Mark II remains one of the best cameras for beginners for a number of reasons – and interestingly enough, its age actually counts in its favor!

The way I see it, the best DSLRs from 2019 are still as good today as they ever were – because that technology has matured, and is as good as it will ever be. However, the best mirrorless cameras from 2019 haven't aged nearly as well, because mirrorless technology has evolved a lot in the past half decade.

Some of the Canon 200D Mark II's 2019 contemporaries include the Canon EOS M6 Mark II (the entire M system has been discontinued), Fujifilm X-T30 (discontinued) and Nikon Z50. Would I recommend any of those cameras in 2024? Maybe – but there are certainly a whole bunch of mirrorless cameras I would recommend ahead of them.

However, while "mirrorless years" are akin to doggy years, "DSLR years" are like vampire years. The Canon 200D Mark II is effectively ageless, now, so if you're looking for a DSLR for a beginner, it is still the best recommendation. Its 24.1MP sensor, solid Live View autofocus and 4K video are as good as it gets in this category.

