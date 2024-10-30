Is the ultimate toy also the best educational gift? This DJI drone could get you a job as a scientist – or a filmmaker

By
published

If you're looking for a STEM toy that the whole family will love, can capture memories, and can be bought in stages, this DJI Neo FPV drone might be the solution!

DJI Neo drone
(Image credit: Future)

As the holidays come up, for the first time ever, there will be an extensive choice of safe drones which have all the fun of toys but also offer more serious STEM potential. Sure, there have been plenty of toys before, and the odd special case, but – writing as a drone expert who has long advocated drones for kids – I know this year is different.

Why? Two things have changed matters more than anything – and the most obvious one is the recent arrival of the DJI Neo.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

TOPICS

Related articles