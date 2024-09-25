Drone rumors in 2024: what drones are coming, and the most reliable tips

As my friend James has mentioned in the Camera Rumors round-up, it's Pumpkin Spice season (scary how fast time flies, huh?) – and the evidence is in the franchise coffee shops outside the DroneX exhibition hall at the Excel, London this week.

In the wider world of consumer drones, market leader DJI might seem to have been busy with their main announcements – neither the DJI Neo nor the company's new GoPro-beating DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro (yes, they do more than just drones, but you knew that) have been the shelves more than a few weeks.

There are a lot of rumors, though, about an upcoming update to the top teir folding drone, the Mavic 3 Pro – a Mavic 4 (more on the next page) – and an Air 3S box has been photographed, so the next few months could be at least as busy.

American firm Skydio has an announcement coming this week. Sure, it quit the consumer market, but continues to set the agenda for a lot of commercial activity thanks to their brilliant autonomous mapping software. The company is also one to keep a close eye on given how many commentators linked their investment in US government lobbying with DJI's congressional woes.

Parrot drones at Palace of Versailles (Image credit: Parrot)

All we know for now is that Skydio have promised "Everything Changes. Again." Whether that's actually a product or another software upgrade is open for debate until now – perhaps more 'beyond line of sight' news which won't be much use to the average consumer or even photographer working within normal rules.

What about the other big names in drones? Autel is still going strong, and expect more coverage tomorrow after we get on the show floor at DroneX.

Parrot drones have been returning to French roots this September, 3D-modelling the Palace of Versailles in the company's largest project of the kind yet.

What of DJI? Turn to the next page...