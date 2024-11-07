Incredible photo of silhouetted kingfisher was my ‘catch of the day’

By
published

Photo of the Day: Days of observation and an early start made this stunning silhouette of a kingfisher a success for Pete Stewart

A silhouetted kingfisher sat on a branch against an orange background
Pete Stewart's incredible kingfisher silhouette was captured bleary-eyed at 05:45. EXIF: 1/500 sec, f/2.8, ISO400 (Image credit: Pete Stewart)

This incredible photograph of a kingfisher was captured in Rutland, England, by wildlife photographer Pete Stewart. He purposefully set out to capture the bird's silhouette, knowing that the sun would rise behind his subject.

He used one of the best Nikon cameras to capture the shot, the mighty Nikon Z9, along with one of the best lenses for bird photography, the incredible Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

