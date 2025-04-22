I used a DSLR and an ultra-telephoto lens to convey a vital truth – that the fate of wildlife is inextricably linked to the health of our environment

This image titled "Waste Management" shows the harsh reality of wildlife living in our environment

Indian photographer Prasenjit Dutta focuses on wildlife and conservation photography to raise awareness about critical issues. To bring this topic closer to viewers around the globe, he exclusively uses Nikon equipment.

He shot this image at 1/3200 sec, f/5.6, ISO 1600, using the Nikon D7500 DSLR camera paired with the ultra-telephoto lens, the Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR optic.

Prasenjit explained, "I'm drawn to conservation photography because it combines the art of nature photography with a problem-solving approach. By capturing the beauty of the natural world, I aim to highlight pressing environmental issues and inspire action to protect our planet."

Let's dive into the story behind this image and discuss Prasenjit's gear choices.

The story

"In this image, I wanted to convey a vital truth: the fate of wildlife is inextricably linked to the health of our environment. As we go about our lives, it's essential to remember that we share this planet with incredible creatures. I hope my photography encourages viewers to consider their impact and to take conscious steps to preserve the delicate balance of nature.

"My focus was on the area’s history as a dumping ground, which left it in a state of neglect with unsanitary conditions and a pungent smell. However, when a cattle egret drew near, having caught frogs in the vicinity, my priorities shifted. The bird’s presence eclipsed the unpleasant surroundings and I became fully absorbed in photographing the moment.

"Human food waste is an anthropogenic process. When sewage is deposited in a dumping area, it is used by various animals, especially birds. Uncontrolled waste also increases the risk of becoming toxic as a result of decomposition. It becomes a cause of death in wildlife. So the waste management process should be done properly with consideration for the animals.

"Moreover, we have to be aware of the use of plastic, because plastic pollution has an adverse effect on both wildlife and humans. Polythene bags, cosmetic plastics, household plastics and commercial plastic products are mostly not recycled. They take the form of waste from the environment."

Gear info

The Nikon D7500 is a professional-level DSLR camera (Image credit: Nikon)

Prasenjit shot this image using a Nikon D7500. This camera model slots in above the now discontinued D7200, and below the D500. It is a professional-level DSLR designed to offer a balance between high-end performance, versatile features, and an affordable price. As such, it fills a significant gap in the Nikon DX (APS-C format) digital SLR range.

As mentioned earlier, the subject was captured with an ultra-telephoto lens, to be specific, the Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR. This lens is designed for capturing fast moving subjects like wildlife or sports, and its zoom range allows you to get close without disturbing the natural behavior of the subject and enables you to maintain a safe distance.

While both photographic genres are typically shot outdoors, it's worth mentioning that this optic is not weather-sealed, so it may not be suitable for photographers who require reliable equipment for shooting in rainy or misty conditions.

