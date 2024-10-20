Don't wing it! This is how to photograph barn owls the right way

By
Contributions from
published

Here's how to find and photograph one of the world's most beloved birds, the beautiful barn owl

A barn owl sat on a fence post, surrounded by purple flowers and a soft green background
Be patient, find a concealed vantage point to hide your position from a hunting owl, and wait for your chance to fire the shutter (Image credit: Andrew Mason)

Barn owls are one of five species of owl that are resident in the United Kingdom and are active throughout the year, but these incredible birds can be found in many countries across the world. Watching one silently quarter a meadow at dusk or dawn as it hunts for food is an incredible experience.

With their heart-shaped faces and pale feathers, they are beautiful birds and one of my favorite subjects to photograph. Whether or not you have the best camera for wildlife photography, here's how you can find and photograph them too.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Andrew Mason
Andrew Mason
Contributor

Andrew Mason is a full-time wildlife and landscape photographer. His work is represented by RSPB Images, FLPA Images of Nature and Alamy. He writes about wildlife and landscape photography for, and provides images to, magazines and other publications. He leads photography workshops and tours for Naturetrek, which runs wildlife tours to all seven continents. Check out his work at www.andrewmasonphoto.com.

With contributions from

Related articles