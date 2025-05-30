Parrot finds its way inside Nikon’s flagship store just as photographers are testing out bird-photography lenses

A video has surfaced on Chinese social media site, Weibo, showing a pair of photographers capturing photos of a parrot inside Nikon’s flagship store in Beijing. It would appear that the unfortunate bird found its way inside the store long enough for the two staff members and/or customers to capture some photos.

In the video it can be seen flying high up into the store's cylindrical foyer, eventually perching atop a handrail on a mezzanine, which is the moment when one of the photographers captured an image. On closer inspection of the video, posted by the Federation of Independent Photographers, the feathery guest appears to be a male budgerigar (or budgie). These birds are native to Australia and often kept as pets, but they’re not native to Beijing, so it’s likely this little parrot is an escapee – I hope it finds its way home.

As for this incredibly unusual urban wildlife encounter, the photographers in question couldn't have had better access to better kit, what with a pair of Nikon Z9 cameras, a Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR and a Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S close to hand. I guess this is another example of how, in the words of Chase Jarvis, “The best camera is the one that’s with you”. It just so happens that in this instance, it was Nikon’s $4,999 / £4,999 / AU$9,899 flagship mirrorless.

You might also like...

If you're interested in wildlife photography, here are the best camera for wildlife and here are the best lenses for bird photography. And if you want to brush up on your bird photography skills, here's how to photograph birds in flight.