I thought Adobe Creative Cloud was better value than the old Creative Suite – now I'm not so sure…

I couldn't afford Adobe's Creative Suite back in the day – Creative Cloud subscriptions changed that – but a decade later, are users losing out?

Despite introducing us to some of the best photo editing software, I can't remember a time when it wasn't hip to hate on Adobe. After all, it's a mega-corporation that could, theoretically, hold the creative industry to ransom with its roster of industry-standard software (unless you're to believe that could all change with Apple's recent acquisition of Pixelmator). But lately – following that messy AI T&Cs debacle – it seems the Adobe naysayers are out in force.

Ask a pool of creatives what they despise most about Adobe, and you can bet your bottom dollar the vast majority will say Creative Cloud's subscription model. And although I'm well aware I'm in the minority, I've always considered it preferable to the old Creative Suite's one-off payments, especially if you can land a juicy Black Friday deal.

