Adobe Photoshop Elements is no longer yours for life. How much does the new three-year license matter?

By
published

Has Adobe just abolished its Elements package's biggest-selling point? Or will nobody really care?

Screenshot from Adobe Photoshop Elements 2025 depicting a composite. A man in a kayak sails towards a sunset.
The latest edition of Adobe's popular Elements software can only be purchased as a three-year license (Image credit: Adobe)

Last week I wrote a news article about the launch of Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2025, detailing everything new in the software giant's annual update to its entry-level photo and video editing software. Well, almost everything… 

You see, I initially missed a teeny-weeny detail that might just ruffle a few feathers. Namely, the introduction of a three-year license. If you buy Photoshop Elements 2025 (or Premiere Elements 2025), you do not own the software indefinitely. However, you will be able to access the Organiser. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

TOPICS

Related articles