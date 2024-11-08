I needed speedy reflexes and the right camera settings to get this amazing photo of a bouncy dog mid-flight

Lee Pullen managed to freeze Callisto the spaniel as she bounded toward him at break-neck speed. EXIF: 1/4000 sec, f/2.8, ISO320

This fantastic image of a bouncy spaniel, called Callisto, was captured by Bristol-based professional photographer, Lee Pullen. He was providing a photoshoot for Ricochet Gundog Training, in an enclosed field used for dog training in Gloucestershire, UK.

Do you have an image that should be Photo of the Day? Send your image to: digitalcameraworld@futurenet.com for the chance to be featured.

He told me; “Sam from Ricochet wanted an action shot of a dog running toward the camera, so I had a specific brief I was working to. Spaniels like Callisto are fast – much faster than regular pet dogs. So to get a good action shot you need speedy reflexes, as well as the right kit.”

Lee certainly has access to some of the best mirrorless camera gear. The image was captured using the Nikon Z8 and Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S, an ideal setup for action shots like this. Lee used burst shooting, “it’s essential for this kind of shot,” he said. “I used my Z8’s 20fps mode.”

The key to this image is the beautifully blurred background and tack-sharp canine subject. Lee puts this down to his, “autofocus settings, a fast shutter speed, and a high-quality lens. As for the depth of field, that’s down to the application of basic principles. Specifically, I shot wide open at f/2.8, used my lens’s maximum focal length (200mm), and ensured there was a lot of distance between the subject and background.”

The right autofocus mode can make or break an image like this, and Lee put the Nikon Z8’s advanced 493-point hybrid AF system to good use. “I used Animal-Detection AF, combined with continuous autofocus [Af-C]. I made a custom AF-area mode so the camera would scan the specific area I knew the spaniel would run through, to help with locking on at lightning-fast speeds. I also use back-button focus as standard, which I like a lot.”

Of course, all the camera gear and technical knowledge in the world cannot account for unpredictable subjects. Especially when it comes to animals. Thankfully, Callisto is a very good dog indeed and Ricochet trainer Sam was on hand to ensure the adorable spaniel was happy to run towards the camera.

“Full credit to Sam from Ricochet!” said Lee. “She asked Callisto to sit a long distance from me. Then Sam stood behind me and called Callisto over – so the dog is actually running to Sam rather than me, but the effect is the same.”

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even when working with seasoned pros like Sam and Callisto, a pet photographer still has to be patient. “Ensure you have lots of attempts,” said Lee. “Getting a photo like this is tough, requiring lots of conditions to be just right – and even then you need a dose of luck. You can stack the deck in your favor by taking lots of photos over multiple attempts.”

Lee’s hard work wasn’t finished after he captured the image. It was then imported straight into Adobe Lightroom for processing. Lee explained his process: “I used the Color Mixer tool to shift green toward yellow, which made the background a bit less vibrant and helped to focus attention on Callisto. I then created a mask for Callisto and boosted her Clarity, Texture, and Sharpness – this helped her to stand out. Then I upped the Shadows, in order to reveal the detail that was hidden in the dark areas of her fur. In Adobe Photoshop I used Generative Fill to remove distracting objects in the background.”

To see more of Lee's incredible work, follow him on Instagram and Facebook.

Check out previous Photo of the Day images, and the stories behind them. If you have an image you'd like us to consider for Photo of the Day, email it to us at digitalcameraworld@futurenet.com

Are you a dotting pet parent or interested pet photography? Check out the best pet camera or 10 pro photo tips for perfect pet portraits at home.