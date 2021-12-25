Canon in 2021: The camera giant made huge moves for its mirrorless EOS R series

Canon laid down the gauntlet in 2020 with the incredible Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 as well as a flurry of other cameras and full-frame mirrorless RF lenses. There was certainly nothing holding Canon back this year, either, as we've seen the world's largest camera manufacturer release some truly incredible and innovative camera kit in the past 12 months.

If the R5 and R6 stole headlines in 2020, then Canon's announcement of the Canon EOS R3 in September, in a livestream dubbed by the manufacturer as "the most exciting announcement of the year" was undoubtedly the show-stopper in 2021.

Interestingly, though, the pro-level R3 was Canon's only interchangeable lens camera released this year – which means that its last DSLR was the Canon EOS Rebel T8i / 850D, launched back in February 2020. With no DSLR or EF lens announcements made since, and nothing to suggest more will be made any time soon, it's clear to see that Canon's main priority lies with mirrorless cameras.

While the year was dominated by the R3 there were some other huge announcements from the manufacturer, including the arrival of six new Canon RF lenses. Here's how the year panned out…

January – Canon produces its 150-millionth lens

Canon started 2021 with a bang! Announcing a huge landmark achievement for the company in January, it produced its 150,000,000th lens since production started on Canon optics in 1987. The lucky lens to tip the manufacturer over this milestone was a Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM telephoto zoom. Canon's RF lenses selling like hot cakes would be a fitting precursor for the following announcements in the rest of the year…

April – Three new long lenses for the RF mount

April saw the company's first product announcements, and we were treated to three telephoto primes: the Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM, Canon RF 600mm f/4L IS USM and the Canon RF 400mm f/2.8L IS USM.

Canon's EF 100mm f/2.8L IS USM Macro lens is a favorite for EF-mount DSLRs, so full-frame mirrorless users had been crying out for a native RF mount version. Luckily, our prayers had been answered as Canon announced the RF 100mm Macro – and it didn't disappoint, with features like 1.4x magnification, up to 8 stops of image stabilization (on EOS R systems with IBIS), faster focusing, super-sharp images and a control ring that was the cherry on top. No surprise, then, that it received the highest award in our review.

Another hole in Canon's RF lens range in desperate need of attention was native telephoto primes. Luckily, the company's top-end telephotos are a bit like buses and two turned up at the same time in the form of the $11,999 RF 400mm f/2.8L and $12,999 Canon RF 600mm f/4L.

June – Canon RF 14-35mm f/4L IS USM

After numerous leaks earlier in the year, the Canon RF 14-35mm f/4L IS USM was finally announced – the second of the "unholy trinity" of f/4 zoom lenses for the manufacturer's RF-mount ecosystem.

The Canon RF 14-35mm f/4L stands as a slightly slower, slightly wider and much cheaper alternative to the Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM "trinity" pro lens.

Notably, this is Canon's broadest ever zoom range for a full-frame autofocus lens and featured weather sealing, as well as three aspherical and three ultra-low dispersion elements, with ѕubwаvеlеngth ѕtruсturе соаtіngѕ to control flаrе аnd ghоѕtіng to boot.

Also on the spec sheet was a Nano USM for fast and "silent" operation, as well as optical IS for 5.5 stops of stabilization, expanding to 7 stops of compensation on the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 (where the IS works in tandem with their in-body image stabilization systems).

And of course, as standard for a Canon RF lens, it features a control ring on the nose that can be customized for aperture, shutter speed, ISO speed and exposure compensation – or de-clicked (at a Canon-authorized service center) for use as a video lens.

September – Canon EOS R3 and more RF lenses

In September Canon made "the most exciting announcement of the year" revealing not only the development of the Canon EOS R3 but two new lenses for the RF mount and raft of new accessories.

The EOS R3 took everything the company had built on so far with its mirrorless technology and state-of-the-art EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras, and continued to push the boundaries even further. Sitting in-between the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III and the EOS R5, it resurrects the EOS 3 product line and featured some incredible specifications like a 24MP stacked back-illuminated sensor, 30fps burst shooting, up to 8 stops of in-body image stabilization, Eye Control AF and 4K video up to 120p.

It also featured a new Multi Function Shoe, a 21-pin connection that enables you to power and communicate with hot shoe devices without the need for external cables or batteries.

One of two new lenses for the RF mount was the Canon RF 16mm F2.8 STM, a new ultra-wide, ultra-light, ultra-cheap prime lens, that would retail for just $299 – making it very budget-friendly and ideal for vloggers looking to record themselves at an arm's length.

The other lens announcement came in the form of the Canon RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM. A new compact, versatile and competitively priced telephoto zoom lens, it has an impressive reach of 100-400mm and would benefit from the IBIS on many EOS R series cameras – and packs an impressive $649 price point to match.

