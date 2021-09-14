Canon announces Canon EOS R3 plus 2 new RF lenses and 4 new accessories

Canon has just made "the most exciting announcement of the year", where it fully revealed the Canon EOS R3 (review here), a pair of new affordable RF lenses, and four new accessories that can be used with the R3. You can watch the streamed announcement below, and read our live commentary as the news unfolded.

SPOILER ALERT: We've already got an R3 and we've already reviewed it! Read our Canon EOS R3 review here to find all about it!

The Canon EOS R3 will be on the show floor at The Photography Show, live this weekend from 18-21 Sep at the NEC in Birmingham, England – so you can see it in person yourself.

Canon also announced two new lenses, the Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM is a tiny, $299 / £319 / AU$549 prime lens, and the Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM affordable and compact telephoto that costs just $699 / £649 / AU$1,379.

The R3 has a new 21-pin Multi Function Shoe, which enables you to power and communicate with hot shoe devices without the need for external cables or batteries. New accessories include:

• Directional Microphone DM-E1D

• Speedlite Transmitter ST-E1

• Hot-shoe adapter AD-E1 (to use existing flashguns and accessories with weather sealing)

• Coming soon, a smartphone adapter to use it as an external monitor!